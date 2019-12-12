Coming off a loss to Chaska, Minnetonka rebounded with its fourth win of the season, a 47-41 home win over Benilde-St. Margaret Dec. 12.
Desiree Ware led the Skippers with 14 points.
Minnetonka, which held a 21-18 advantage at the break, also got 11 points from Piper Terry and a pair of 3-pointers from Ellah Durkee.
Olivia Olson led all scorers with 20 points for the Red Knights (2-5).
Next up is a home game against New Prague on Dec. 20.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 71, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 54
Host Norwood Young America scored 40 second-half points, notching its second Minnesota River Conference win in a 71-54 decision over Southwest Christian Dec. 12.
The Stars, 1-2 in league play, trailed 31-24 at halftime.
Norah Erickson led all scorers with 20 points in the paint for the Central Raiders. NYA had five players with nine or more points.
Chloe Brunsberg paced the Stars with 15 points followed by Lily Schwen (nine), Kami Czech (eight) and Hannah Schwarz (seven).
Southwest Christian, 2-3 overall, is back in action at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 against Tri-City United.
HOLY FAMILY 68, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 37
First to loose balls, winning battles in the paint, Holy Family Catholic prevailed in a 68-37 road win at Bloomington Kennedy, improving to 3-3 on the season Dec. 12.
Grace Elander led all scorers with 19 points followed by Sophia Zay (17) and Lucy Hertel (11) for the Fire.
Next up is Providence Academy at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Plymouth.
CHANHASSEN VS ORONO
No score reported.