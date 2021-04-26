After placing second in the opening Metro West Conference event, Chanhassen was back in the drivers' seat in meet two at Dahlgreen Golf Course on April 21.
The Storm dominated the field with a score of 141 led by a medalist score of 34 from Madi Hicks. Bloomington Jefferson and Chaska were next at 182 and 184 followed by St. Louis Park (197) and Benilde-St. Margaret (197).
Hicks' nine-hole score was two-under par. Other top Storm scores came from Jamie Bimberg (42), Lauren Murray (42) and Lindsay Thompson (43).
Chanhassen also played in a three-team event at Edina Country Club on April 22. The Storm were second to Edina by four strokes, 171-175, with Wayzata in third at 193.
Hicks was the medalist for a second straight day, a score of 39. Bimberg added a 44 with Claire Witcraft and Murray finishing with 45 and 47 strokes.
Chanhassen and Chaska play in a six-team event at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26, at Chaska Town Course.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Holy Family Catholic tied Mound-Westonka for seventh place in a 9-hole Wright County Conference event at Baker National on April 20. The Fire had a team score of 226.
Holy Family Catholic was coming off a score of 248 in a league event April 19 at Burl Oaks.
The Fire also played in a 12-team event on April 23 at Creek's Bend in New Prague, finishing 11th over 18 holes with a score of 432. Orono, the WCC leader, was team champion by 23 strokes with a 350.
MINNETONKA
Emma Davies shot a medalist score of 40 as host Eden Prairie won a Lake Conference match at Bluff Creek on April 22.
The Eagles had a team score of 177 followed by Minnetonka (183) and Buffalo (194).
One day earlier, through flurries, Ally Chan posted a medalist score of 34 in a league event at Pioneer Creek Golf Course. Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie and Hopkins.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
One of the goals for the season for Southwest Christian was breaking 400 as a team. The Stars did that April 21 in Monticello.
Southwest Christian was fourth of 10 teams -- the top three teams were from Class 3A -- with a score of 392. Kendall Hoag and Ava Boen were 10th and 11th overall with scores of 92 and 95.
Southwest Christian won its Minnesota River Conference opener April 19 at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake. Hoag led the way with a 43 followed by Autumn Wiens and Chloe Brunsberg with 50 each. The Stars had a team score of 197, 13 strokes better than runner-up Le Sueur-Henderson.
Southwest Christian finished the week with a seventh-place finish of 400 at Creek's Bend in New Prague. Hoag was sixth overall individually with 86 strokes with Wiens adding a score of 94. Orono was team champion with a 350.
The Stars next play on Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. in a conference event at the Le Sueur Country Club.