No. 2 vs No. 3 in the state in girls hockey clashed Feb. 2 at Braemar Arena. And while host Edina opened a 2-0 lead through one period, it was a third-period winner that led the Hornets to a 3-2 decision.
Just 15 seconds after Grace Sadura scored the equalizer at 6:06 of the third period for the Skippers, Edina had an answer. Lauren Zawoyski's first goal of the season from Vivian Jungels gave the Hornets the one-goal advantage again.
It was the first loss in six games for Minnetonka.
Berit Lindborg and Emma Conner opened the scoring for Edina midway through the first period.
A power-play tally from Lindzi Avar, an assist to Sadura, who has a team-high 20 points this season, cut the deficit in half at 2-1 at the 5:54 mark of the second period.
Lauren Mack and Lauren Goldsworthy added assists on Sadura's third-period goal.
Brynn Dulac of Minnetonka and Uma Corniea of Edina, regarded as two of the top goaltenders in the state of Minnesota, did not disappoint, finishing with 25 and 23 saves, respectively.
The two teams will play again at Pagel Arena on Tuesday, March 2.
Minnetonka and Wayzata will resume a game from January at noon on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Pagel Arena. The Skippers lead 2-1 through two periods.
The game was halted due to an off-ice medical emergency involving a Skipper parent.
CHASKA/CHANHASSEN 8, NEW PRAGUE 1
Senior night was a showcase for scoring for many 12th graders on the Chaska/Chanhassen roster.
Five different seniors scored, including defensemen Brier Ziemer and Nina Langley, in an 8-1 rout at Chaska Community Center on Feb. 2.
Lauren Spear, Brooke Willier and Jordyn Perlich also found the net over the first two periods for the Storm Hawks, which built up leads of 4-0 and 7-1 into the two intermissions.
Bethany Velasco added her first multi-goal game as well for Chaska/Chanhassen with Elisabeth Gerebi notching her third tally of the season.
Senior goaltender Clara Nelson stopped nine of 10 shots to improve to 2-2 on the season for Chaska/Chanhassen, which has won three of the last four games to improve to 3-3.
The Storm Hawks travel to Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
HOLY FAMILY 0, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 0 OT
A match-up of two top-10 teams, despite 51 total shots, goaltenders Sedona Blair of Holy Family Catholic and Carly Greene of Benilde-St. Margaret stood tall, each posting 59-minute shutouts in a 0-0 draw Feb. 2 in Victoria.
The Red Knights, 0-for-4 on the power play, held a 30-21 shot advantage for the game.
The Fire had a penalty shot with 45 seconds left in overtime, but Greene, a Minnetonka Youth Hockey alumni, turned away the attempt to preserve the shutout. Greene will play at Division I Sacred Heart University next season.
Maddy Helmstetter was taken down from behind on a breakaway, resulting in the penalty shot. The Fire sophomore had Greene beat on the backhand, but was unable to get the puck lifted over the extended pad.
Holy Family Catholic (2-2-2) hosts Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.