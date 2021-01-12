2019-20 Record: 12-11-2 (lost in 2AA quarterfinals)
Head Coach: Jackie Pieper
Captains: Alex Dixey, Brooke Willier and Katelyn Roberts (assistant).
Congratulations to Katelyn Roberts on being named Assistant Captain. So, the Captains for your 2020-21 StormHawks are Alex Dixey (C), Brooke Willier (C), and Katelyn Roberts (A). Ready to start our season this Thursday against Minnetonka. pic.twitter.com/c9fHVNi9Xb— Stormhawks Hockey (@Stormhawk_girls) January 11, 2021
Key returners: Junior forward Roberts (18g/23a), Penn State commit; senior forward Jordyn Perlich (16g/15a); senior forward Dixey (11g/13a); senior defenseman Nina Langley (5g/11a); junior forward Elisabeth Gerebi (10g/9a); senior goaltender Clara Nelson (3-2 record).
2019-20 Record: 21-6 (1st Wright County, lost in 2AA semifinals)
Head Coach: Randy Koeppl
Captains: Maeve Kelly and Maddie Morgan
The 2020-2021 Team: Captains pic.twitter.com/KvVPvRQXx0— Holy Family Girls Hockey 🔥 (@HFgirlshockey) November 27, 2020
Key returners: Sophomore forward Grayson Limke (18g/12a); junior forward Kelly (6g/14a); sophomore forward Taylor Koeppl (5g/16a); sophomore goaltender Sedona Blair (14-6 record, 1.44 goals against).
Season outlook: "We are excited for this season!" Koeppl said. "We’ll be without a senior, so we still are one of the youngest teams out there, but have a ton of varsity experience. We should be led by our very good defensive core and fantastic goaltending as Blair is one of the best in the state. We are fast up front. We’ll need to replace some scoring lost from last year, but believe we have the talent and know that 3-4 of these kids will take the next step in their development."
New additions: Koeppl said the program will have two new players in sophomore Maddy Helmstetter and junior Maddie Kaiser. Helmstetter was the top scorer for the Minneapolis co-op last season with 16 goals and 17 assists. Kaiser, a University of Minnesota commit, netted 23 goals with 20 assists for state runner-up Andover in 2019-20. Her brother, Wyatt, plays for Minnesota-Duluth. Kaiser is not yet eligible for varsity action, Koeppl said.
2019-20 Record: 23-7-1 (4th Lake, 2AA champs, 3rd place in AA)
Head Coach: Tracy Cassano
What to know: Minnetonka has been a goal away from a state championship appearance in the last two seasons, finishing third in 2019 and 2020. While key plays such as Maggie Nicholson and Lacey Martin have graduated, the Skippers remain talented at all three facets of the ice.
Key returners: Senior defense Rory Guilday (3g/17a), Cornell commit, gold medal for Team USA 18U, all-state, all-conference; senior goaltender Brynn DuLac (22-7-1 record, 1.75 goals against), Cornell commit; senior forward Kayley Crawford (14g/13a), Harvard commit; senior defenseman Hanna Baskin (10g/8a), Minnesota-Duluth commit.
Congratulations to our captains Hanna Baskin (U of MN-Duluth), Kayley Crawford (Harvard), Brynn DuLac (Cornell), Rory Guilday (Cornell), and their families on the girls signing their NLI’s this morning! @hanna_baskin @_kayleycrawford @brynnmdulac @TonkaSkippers #bluearmy 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/CBaO78vnGm— Tonka HS Girls Hockey (@tonkahockeygirl) November 11, 2020
Season outlook: "Some may consider the year after graduating 10 seniors as a rebuilding year, but I view it as a reloading year. Our girls are determined and extremely goal driven and they all have high expectations for this team. I really like the look and feel of our practices this first week. I am excited to get started with game play!" Cassano said.
What excited you about the first week of practice: "The chemistry amongst the girls. We have a great mixture of senior leaders with a group of talented young players," the coach said.