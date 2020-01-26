A match-up of the top two teams in the Metro West Conference, Benilde-St. Margaret clinched its third straight league title in a 3-1 win over Chaska/Chanhassen Jan. 25 in St. Louis Park.
Already with a 7-1 conference win and 2-1 win in a December tournament over the the Storm Hawks, the Red Knights scored a goal in each period in the third meeting.
Chaska/Chanhassen, outshot 47-20 in the last meeting, were competitive in the shot chart over the final two periods, just a 22-16 difference.
One of those shots came off the stick of Alex Dixey, a tying goal at 7:55 of the second period, from Elisabeth Gerebi.
Benilde-St. Margaret, though, retook the lead just 28 seconds later on the eventual winner from Emma Hoen. Mary Zavoral added an insurance goal in the closing minutes for the Red Knights.
Olivia Rinzel made 35 saves for the Storm Hawks, which are 10-10-2 into the final week of the regular season.
Chaska/Chanhassen hosts Minneapolis at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Bloomington Jefferson at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1.
MINNETONKA 6, BUFFALO 3
A four-goal second period led Minnetonka to its 17th win, a 6-3 Lake Conference win over Buffalo on Jan. 25.
The Skippers fired 42 shots on net to 12 for the host Bison.
Tallies from Lacey Martin, Mandi Soderholm and Maggie Nicholson over the final 3:10 of the second period extended the lead to 5-2 for Minnetonka.
Olivia LaRoche, Kylie Melz and Josie Heiling on the power play also found the net for the Skippers, which got nine saves from Brynn Dulac.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 4, is at Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.