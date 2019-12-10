Trailing 2-1 into the third period, a four-goal outburst lifted host Holy Family Catholic to a 5-2 win over Mound-Westonka Dec. 10 in Victoria.
Justina Valentini, Olivia Paidosh, Lauren Hickey, and Libby Kamp found the net over the final 17 minutes for the Fire, which outshot the White Hawks 26-21.
Grace and Bella Peterson gave Mound-Westonka a 2-1 lead through two periods.
Grayson Limke had the first goal for the Fire, which got 20 saves from Sedona Blair.
Holy Family Catholic (8-2) hosts New Prague at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
MINNETONKA 4, NORTH WRIGHT COUNTY 3 OT
Minnetonka needed a late regulation goal to escape in overtime, a 4-3 win over North Wright County in a Lake Conference contest Dec. 10 in St. Michael.
North Wright County is a co-op between St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello.
Emily Bayless forced overtime with a tying goal with 1:46 left in regulation.
Kayley Crawford scored her second power-play goal of the game, the winner at the 5:34 mark of extra time. Crawford and Bayless each finished with two goals and an assist.
Each team had a power-play in overtime.
Brynn Dulac stopped 23 shots for Minnetonka (6-2), which is at Chaska/Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.