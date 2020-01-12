A four-goal first period outburst led Chaska/Chanhassen girls hockey to a 6-2 road win over Dodge County in Kasson Jan. 10.
Alex Dixey and Jordyn Perlich each scored twice with defenseman Maya Beise recording a career-high three assists.
Back-to-back goals from Alyson McPartland and Perlich 23 seconds apart in the opening period gave the Storm Hawks a 3-0 lead.
Dodge County got two back before Dixey found the net for the first of her two goals on the power play late in the period. Dixey added a late goal in the second period before Perlich finished off the scoring with 7:12 left in regulation.
Clara Nelson made 20 saves, including 11 over the final two periods for her third win in four starts for Chaska/Chanhassen (7-8-2).
Next up is a road game at Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
EDINA 4, MINNETONKA 0
Minnetonka went 11 games without a loss, a 10-0-1 record since a 4-1 defeat to top-ranked Edina on Dec. 7.
Getting the rematch Jan. 11 at Braemar Arena, despite a 34-28 shot advantage, the third-ranked Skippers fell 4-0.
Edina had four different goal scorers, including a power-play tally from Katie Davis late in the second period for the three-goal advantage.
Minnetonka was 0-for-3 on the power play.
Brynn Dulac stopped 24 shots for the Skippers (15-3-1), which hosts North Wright County on Tuesday, Jan. 14.