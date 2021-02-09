Mary Zavoral scored twice as fifth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret defeated Chaska/Chanhassen 5-0 on Feb. 9 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Storm Hawks.
A 1-0 game midway through the second period, Benilde-St. Margaret added two goals, first from Annie Juckniess and then Zavoral, to extend the lead to three.
Olivia Haag put the game away in the first minute of the third period with an unassisted tally. The Red Knights outshot Chaska/Chanhassen 38-17 with Clara Nelson making 33 saves.
Next up for the Storm Hawks (4-4) is a home game against Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
MINNETONKA 4, NORTH WRIGHT COUNTY 1
Tied at one through two periods, despite a 24-7 shot advantage, Minnetonka scored three times in a 4-1 win over North Wright County on Feb. 9 at Pagel Arena.
Lillie Schaefer's first varsity goal proved to be the game-winner for the Skippers.
Lindzi Avar on the power play and Kayley Crawford in the empty net finished off the score for fourth-ranked Minnetonka (7-1). Crawford opened the scoring for Minnetonka with a first-period short-handed score.
Minnetonka hosts Class AA No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-1-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BLAKE SCHOOL 2, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Elizabeth Morrison and Sam Broz netted first- and third-period goals as Blake School shutout Holy Family Catholic 2-0 in Hopkins on Feb. 9.
The Fire, which have scored one time in a four-game winless streak (0-3-1), outshot the Bears 29-25.
Freshman Quinn McDonald, making her second start in goal, made 23 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which is at Waconia at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.