Clinging to a one-goal lead into the third period, back-to-back goals 33 seconds apart lifted Chaska/Chanhassen to a 4-1 win over Minneapolis at Chaska Community Center Jan. 28.
The Storm Hawks, 5-2 in the Metro West Conference and 11-10-2 overall, conclude the regular season at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 against Bloomington Jefferson.
Jordyn Perlich and Elisabeth Gerebi scored at 3:44 and 4:17 of the final period for the 3-0 lead. Lauren Spear, who missed 13 games with an injury, netted her first goal since Nov. 22 to open the scoring in the first period.
Perlich finished the scoring with an empty-net goal with 19 seconds left. Olivia Rinzel stopped 26-of-27 shots, including 14 in the third period.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 3, HUTCHINSON 0
Libby Kamp and Maeve Kelly netted first-period goals as Holy Family Catholic closed out the Wright County Conference with a 10-0 record, defeating host Hutchinson 3-0 on Jan. 28.
Kelly added an empty-netter in the closing minute for the Fire. Grayson Limke had two assists as Holy Family Catholic outshot the Tigers 34-24.
Jillian Oncay improved to 8-0 in net for the Fire with 24 saves, her fifth shutout of the season. Oncay has surrendered just three goals on 103 shots.
The regular season finale is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Centennial.
WAYZATA 4, MINNETONKA 2
Wayzata extended its win streak to four games versus Lake Conference opponents, defeating Minnetonka 4-2 on Jan. 28 at Plymouth Ice Arena.
The Skippers finished with a 2-4 record over the back half of the league schedule, 5-5-1 in the standings.
Lacey Martin scored twice, a team-high 23 goals on the season, drawing Minnetonka within a tally in both the second and third periods.
Sophie Urban's second goal of the game with 3:46 left sealed the win for Wayzata. Sloane Matthews added two goals for the Trojans, which were outshot 24-15.
Minnetonka (17-6-1) closes out the regular season at Blaine on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.