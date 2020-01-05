A four-goal second period, two scores from leading scorer Katelyn Roberts, led Chaska/Chanhassen to a 6-1 road Metro West Conference victory at Holy Angels/Richfield on Jan. 4.
A 1-0 lead, the Storm Hawks fired 20 shots on net in the second period, getting a pair of scores from Roberts as well as a second goal of the game from Brooke Willier. Jordyn Perlich started the scoring in the second period.
Clara Nelson made 13 saves for Chaska/Chanhassen, which suited just 12 skaters.
Chaska/Chanhassen was coming off its biggest win of the season Jan. 2, a 7-3 win over Shakopee. The Storm Hawks, held to 16 or less shots in four of five previous contests, finished with 36 attempts on net.
Chaska/Chanhassen led 5-0 after 17 minutes. Elisabeth Gerebi scored twice with Alex Dixey, Nina Langley and Alyson McPartland also finding the net. McPartland tallied her first point and goal in the period.
Roberts added a third-period goal with Gerebi finishing off the hat trick into the empty net late in regulation. Olivia Rinzel made 30 saves for her fourth win of the season.
The Storm Hawks (6-7-2) play co-conference leaders Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
MINNETONKA
An unbeaten streak reached 10 games as Minnetonka defeated Stillwater 4-1 and tied Wayzata 3-3, improving to 14-2-1.
A match-up of top-10 teams, the third-ranked Skippers pulled away from Stillwater in the third period, goals from Josie Helling and Olivia LaRoche.
Lacey Martin, who finished with three assists, set-up goals for Emily Bayless and Kayley Crawford, the second tally on the power play, for the 2-0 lead through two periods.
Brynn Dulac made 24 saves, a goals against average of 1.50 for the season for Minnetonka.
Helling found the net for the third consecutive game, netting the tying goal with 1:15 left in regulation in a 3-3 tie with Wayzata on Jan. 4.
Rory Guilday, back from Slovakia after winning gold with fellow Skipper Maggie Nicholson for the U-18 Team US Junior team over Canada, had the assist on the tying goal.
Helling and Crawford had given Minnetonka a 2-1 lead before a pair of Sloane Matthews tallies put the visiting Trojans on top 3-2. Dulac stopped 28 shots, improving to 9-0-1 since a loss to Edina on Dec. 7.
Minnetonka makes a Thursday trip up to Little Falls to face Brainerd/Little Falls on Jan. 9 at 7:15 p.m. before a rematch with No. 1 Edina on Jan. 11.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
A loss to second-ranked Andover in the tournament opener at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Dec. 30-Jan. 1, Holy Family Catholic showed up big in victories over No. 3 Blake School by a 5-1 score and Hill-Murray 2-0.
The Fire, now 13-3 overall, are ranked No. 8 in Class AA.
Sedona Blair made 35 saves for Holy Family Catholic versus Blake School. A 2-1 advantage through one period, a goal from Lauren Hickey was followed up by third-period tallies from Kayla Woytcke and Libby Kamp.
Maeve Kelly finished with three assists with Cecily Cronin adding a goal and assist in the first period.
Holy Family Catholic, which lost to Hill-Murray in November by a 3-2 score, avenged that loss for the consolation title at the Super Rink in Blaine on the first day of 2020.
Scoreless through two periods, Caitlin Rock and Taylor Koeppl scored 89 seconds apart for the 2-0 final. Jillian Oncay made 13 saves for her second shutout among four wins this season.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Fire are 4-0 in the Wright County Conference.