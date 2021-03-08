All dressed, ready to take the ice, Chaska/Chanhassen was informed by head coach Jackie Pieper the varsity game was forfeited on Saturday, March 6.
Minneapolis players took a vote in the parking lot to not play after the Minnesota Department of Health issued 16 hours earlier an advisory of a COVID variant spread in Carver County.
For Storm Hawk seniors, some wondered if Saturday's contest would be their last. They wondered if a shutdown was coming; the MDH release calling for a two-week hiatus of youth and high school sports in Carver County.
For Nina Langley and Alex Dixey, they wondered as they exited the locker room if that was the last time they had put on a Chaska/Chanhassen jersey.
"For me, the most memorable experiences weren't always on the ice. It was the time before and after games. The time spent with teammates. These girls have become my best friends," Dixey said.
"It's the life lessons learned that I will be able to apply to the rest of my life. It's the friendships developed. That's why (Saturday) was so tough," Langley said.
A District 112 release later that day confirmed varsity sports will continue at Chaska and Chanhassen high schools. The Storm Hawks, assuming opponents will play them, get their final week and the post-season.
GROWING UP
Langley remembers in eighth grade, walking across the middle school campus to the Chaska Community Center with classmates Lauren Spear and Jordyn Perlich. Each day spending 90 or so minutes waiting for hockey practice to begin.
All that money pumped into the vending machines, especially the year-end ice cream treat. All of a sudden, now everyone is arriving in cars.
"It feels like it all happened in a second," Langley said. "That (2016-17) team were such welcoming people. They took me in, made me feel like I fit. I remember them inviting me to hang out with them after games at Applebees. It felt no different than hanging out with friends at schools."
Dixey's first year on varsity came as a freshman, on a line with Spear and then eighth grader Katelyn Roberts. The trio, dubbed the "Puppy Line," by former head coach Todd Johnson, amassed 32 goals and 59 points in a changing of the guard sort to speak with the line-up.
That 2017-18 season saw six skaters from the Class of 2021 suit up for varsity. All six, including Brier Ziemer and Perlich, remain on varsity now along with Brooke Willier, Kaela Reinhart and Clara Nelson.
"I think every year after we wanted to live up to that first year. The chemistry we had. Everyone was just so welcoming and friendly on and off the ice," Dixey said.
ON THE CUSP
After winning 40 games over the last three seasons, Chaska/Chanhassen, 6-9 overall after the Minneapolis forfeit, has suffered five losses by two or fewer goals.
A 2-1 overtime win over Lakeville North on March 4 snapped a six-game losing streak.
"It's definitely tougher now," said Dixey of the close losses. "This is it. This is our last season. It takes a bigger toll on you in your senior year."
Knowing the potential that is there, Chaska/Chanhassen feels despite their record, they have just as good of a chance as any come Section 2AA play next week.
"We know we have what it takes to win. At 12U, we reached the state tournament and were consolation champions, so we know we can be that winning team. I think that has us fired up. We have a whole another level left in us," said Langley, who will play at the University of St. Mary's in Winona next season.
Chaska/Chanhassen is winless in the post-season the last three seasons, losses to Minnetonka in overtime, Bloomington Jefferson and Shakopee.
The Storm Hawks figures to be the sixth seed, a potential meeting with Shakopee, Holy Family Catholic or Eden Prairie.
Win or lose, both Langley and Dixey agree, their time in the program has been a memorable one. The last two seasons with Pieper, a first-time head coach after playing days at the University of Minnesota and Merrimack College, has been a time of fostering of family and fun.
"The more we have gotten to know Jackie, Hannah (Vitelli), the JV coaches, the more we have really warmed up to one another. I know one thing Jackie has stressed this season is about having fun, enjoying every game, every practice together. These are the memories that will last a lifetime," Dixey said.
Chaska/Chanhassen is scheduled to host Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, and at Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian on Saturday, March 13 at 7:15 p.m.
OVERTIME WIN
A rare mid-week matinee, Chaska/Chanhassen snapped a six-game losing streak in a 2-1 overtime win over Lakeville North.
Langley netted her second goal of the season, on the power play, at 1:42 of extra time.
"It felt amazing," Langley said. "It's a play we've been practicing a lot. We run it almost every day in practice. As soon as I hit the blue line I realized I was going to be able to skate around the defenseman, so I just went for it. To score in such a close game, after so many close games losses, it felt like this is the time to win."
Nelson, the goaltender, who continued her strong play with 32 saves, earned the assist on the goal. Nelson has a season save percentage of 90, having allowed just 31 goals on 316 shots.
Willier, a captain, gave Chaska/Chanhassen the short-lived 1-0 lead, her third goal of the season, from Roberts and Perlich in the first period.
Chaska/Chanhassen was coming off a tough 2-1 loss to Bloomington Jefferson on March 2. Elisabeth Gerebi drew the Storm Hawks within one late in the second period with her fifth goal of the season.
Chaska/Chanhassen outshot the Jaguars 8-5 in the third period, unable to tie the game and force overtime.
MINNETONKA
Fourth-ranked Minnetonka went 1-1-1 over the week, posting the fourth shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Orono, while completing the Lake Conference in second place with a 5-2-2 record.
The two losses came against second-ranked Edina, which swept the season series with a 3-0 decision on March 2. Emma Conner added two goals and an assist as Minnetonka's Brynn Dulac made 32 saves.
Kendra Distad netted two goals with Rory Guilday adding a power-play tally, all coming in the second period, versus Orono. Dulac stopped all 27 shots with Grace Sadura adding two assists.
Minnetonka also tied North Wright County 2-2 on March 6. Guilday's second goal, on the power play from Kayley Crawford, evened the score with 4:05 left in regulation.
Minnetonka fired 61 shots on goal, including a 10-5 advantage in overtime. Jadyn Weiser turned away 59 shots for the Monticello/St. Michael-Albertville co-op.
Remaining games: Monday, March 8: Blake School; Wednesday, March 10: Dodge County; Saturday, March 13: Gentry Academy
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
The first-ever victory over Eden Prairie highlighted a three-win week for Holy Family Catholic, which owns an eight-game win streak into the final week of the regular season.
The Fire have outscored opponents 50-5 dating back to Feb. 11.
Libby Kamp's go-ahead goal at the 15:40 mark of the second period gave Holy Family Catholic the 2-1 lead over Eden Prairie. Shae Messner added a goal in the opening minute of the third period for the 3-1 win.
Sedona Blair made 21 saves on 22 shots, the first Fire victory over Eden Prairie in 10 all-time meetings.
Holy Family Catholic finished unbeaten in the Wright County Conference with a 4-0 win over Class A top-10 Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian.
Taylor Koeppl opened the scoring at the 2:29 mark of the first period with Olivia Paidosh, Maeve Kelly (power-play) and Grayson Limke adding scores to the victories. Blair made 26 saves for the Fire.
A 1-1 game in the third period with Dodge County on March 4, Kamp's goal at the 7:06 mark was the game-winner in a 3-1 victory for Holy Family Catholic.
Messner added a late tally for the final score. Paidosh opened the scoring for the Fire on the power play in the second period. Holy Family Catholic outshot the Wildcats 42-15.
Remaining games: Thursday, March 11: at Chaska/Chanhassen; Saturday, March 13: Edina