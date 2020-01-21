Six third-period goals, including tallies three and four from Katelyn Roberts, lifted Chaska/Chanhassen to an 8-2 win over Holy Angels/Richfield on Jan. 21 at Chaska Community Center.
The Storm Hawks are 4-1 in the Metro West Conference, a game behind leader Benilde-St. Margaret. Those two teams meet at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 in St. Louis Park.
Chaska/Chanhassen also has league games at home against Minneapolis and Bloomington Jefferson on Jan. 28 and Feb. 1.
Scoreless through one period, a pair of Roberts goals put the Storm Hawks up 2-1 with 17 minutes remaining.
This is how the third period went.
Roberts goal for the hat trick.
Jordyn Perlich goal.
Bethany Velasco goal.
Roberts for No. 4.
Alyson McPartland continues to pile up goals.
One more for Perlich.
A 22-point night for the Storm Hawks led by Roberts (seven points), Perlich (five points) and McPartland (four points). Brier Ziemer added a season-high three assists as well.
Olivia Rinzel made 23 saves for Chaska/Chanhassen (9-9-2).
EDEN PRAIRIE 2, MINNETONKA 1
The season's third meeting, the first two contests won by Minnetonka, this time around it was No. 4 Eden Prairie going into Pagel Arena and defeating the third-ranked Skippers 2-1 on Jan. 21.
It was the third loss in four contests, all against Lake Conference opponents.
All three goals came in the second period, the eventual winner off the stick of Anna Brown in the final minute of the middle frame.
Minnetonka had taken a 1-0 lead on a Lisa LaRoche tally from Mandi Soderholm.
Minnetonka, outshot 22-20 for the game, had six attempts on net in the third period, a power-play opportunity late in regulation. Brynn Dulac made 20 saves for the Skippers.
Minnetonka (16-5-1) is at Buffalo at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 9, NEW PRAGUE 1
Lauren Hickey, Sydney Paulsen, Briar Charchenko, and Josie Linn each scored two goals as Holy Family Catholic beat New Prague 9-1 on the road Jan. 21 to improve to 18-4 overall.
Paulsen had a team-high four points with two assists with four additional skaters adding three-point games including Libby Kamp with three assists.
Holy Family Catholic, which had a shot advantage of 24-2 in the first period, and 52-11 for the game, got 10 saves from Jillian Oncay.
Next up is a road game versus Benilde-St. Margaret at St. Louis Park Rec Center at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.