A four-goal outburst in the second period was enough for Chaska/Chanhassen to hang on for a 4-3 win over Rosemount Jan. 23 at Chaska Community Center.
The contest, originally scheduled for the third day of the Mid-Winter Meltdown on Jan. 28 in Eden Prairie, had a start time of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Katelyn Roberts, Jordyn Perlich on the power play, Abby Nelson, and Alyson McPartland scored goals for the Storm Hawks.
Rosemount drew within one on a pair of third-period goals from Ashley Tuttle, who had a hat trick for the Irish.
Olivia Rinzel made 26 saves for Chaska/Chanhassen (10-9-2), including 10 in the third period.
The Storm Hawks are at Benilde-St. Margaret at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Red Knights lead Chaska/Chanhassen by one game in the Metro West Conference standings.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 4, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Holy Family Catholic suffered just its fifth loss in 23 games, a 4-0 score at Benilde-St. Margaret Jan. 23 in St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Mary Zavoral and Avery Junker scored 47 seconds apart in the opening minutes for the Red Knights.
Benilde-St. Margaret added a pair of third-period goals from Emma Hoen and Olivia Haag on the power play.
Sedona Blair made 25 saves for the Fire, which is at Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.