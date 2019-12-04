A match-up of two teams looking to join the likes of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Shakopee as top contenders in Section 2AA, Holy Family Catholic came away with a decisive 3-0 victory over Chaska/Chanhassen Dec. 3.
The loss snapped a five-game unbeaten streak for the Storm Hawks.
The Fire, which held Chaska/Chanhassen to 17 shots, scored in each of the three periods.
MacKenzie Moss opened the scoring for Holy Family Catholic (6-2) with Libby Kamp extending the advantage to 2-0. Grayson Limke, tied for team lead with five goals, finished a 2-on-1 opportunity off a pass from Cecily Cronin for the final goal.
Clara Nelson got the start for Chaska/Chanhassen, making 12 saves on 14 shots. Olivia Rinzel played the final 24 minutes, stopping eight shots.
The Storm Hawks had a short bench with only 12 skaters. Lauren Spear and Nina Langley were in street clothes for consecutive games.
Sedona Blair posted her third shutout, making 17 saves for Holy Family Catholic. The Fire are at Delano/Rockford at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
Chaska/Chanhassen (4-2-2) is at Eden Prairie on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
MINNETONKA 6, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 1
A scoreless first 17 minutes, Minnetonka broke open a non-conference home contest with Benilde-St. Margaret with a four-goal second period in a 6-1 win on Dec. 3.
Lacey Martin scored twice in the middle frame with Kylie Melz and Ellie Alvarez also finding the net. Alvarez and Martin scored 23 seconds apart late in the period for the 4-0 lead.
Josie Heiling and Mandi Soderholm added third-period goals for Minnetonka. Rory Guilday and Hanna Baskin each had two assists with Brynn Dulac stopping 21-of-22 shots.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, is 5-1 overall into a home match-up with No. 3 Edina at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.