Minnetonka and Eden Prairie were tied at one deep in regulation in the 2017 championship of the Mid-Winter Meltdown when Kate Hoelscher broke the tie for the 2-1 win.
Meeting in the championship game Saturday, Dec. 28 in the 2019 finale at Eden Prairie Community Center, tied at three in the final minute, Minnetonka got the winner again.
Short-handed, the second attempt from Kylie Melz found the back of the net, a 4-3 victory for the Skippers for the championship. Fellow senior Lacey Martin started the play with an aggressive forecheck, turning a steal into a game-winning pass.
Minnetonka, without top defensemen Maggie Nicholson and Rory Guilday, playing for Team USA in Slovakia, is 5-0 since their departure with the Skippers winning eight straight total for a 13-2 record.
While the three tournament victories weren't as dominant as the previous four games -- Minnetonka outscored teams 15-1 -- in each different players stepped up.
It was senior Josie Heiling in overtime in the quarterfinals, a 4-3 win over Benilde-St. Margaret. Martin, Grace Sadura and Kayley Crawford also scoring for the Skippers.
It was Martin in the semifinals, a 3-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall. Martin's winner came with 61 seconds remaining in a 1-1 game. Lisa LaRoche added an empty-net goal just seconds later.
And in the championship, it was special teams units. Martin, Melz and Heiling each scored on the power play, while Melz and Martin and the rest of the penalty kill unit held Eden Prairie in check.
Brynn Dulac turned away 75 of 82 shots over the three days for the title.
CHASKA/CHANHASSEN
Defense and goaltending have kept Chaska/Chanhassen in each and every game during a six-game losing streak.
In none of those contests did the Storm Hawks surrender more than three goals. Scoring them has been the issue.
Chaska/Chanhassen managed just solo goals in losses to Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 and Benilde-St. Margaret 2-1 on Dec. 26 and 27 in the Mid-Winter Meltdown at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Alex Dixey scored for the Storm Hawks in the tournament opener, a contest in which Olivia Rinzel made 24 saves. Cretin-Derham Hall netted a pair of tallies in the third period to break a 1-1 tie.
Bethany Velasco's power-play goal cut the deficit in half in the final minutes against Benilde-St. Margaret, which outshot the Storm Hawks 40-12. Rinzel made 38 saves on 40 shots.
A third game for seventh place with Rosemount on Dec. 28 was cancelled due to poor travel conditions.