Alexandria scored two power-play goals, but Minnetonka rallied for four consecutive tallies, including two third-period scores separated by 71 seconds, in a 5-2 matinee win Jan. 16.
Lindzi Avar broke the 2-2 tie with the eventual game-winner late in the second period; the first of two goals in the game, and her first four varsity points.
Senior Sammy Schmidt also netted her first varsity goal in the third period for Minnetonka, which are 2-0 overall.
Grace Sadura tallied goals three and four on the season to draw the Skippers even at 1-1 and 2-2 in the second period.
Brynn Dulac made 22 saves for Minnetonka, which outshot Alexandria 42-24.
The Skippers are at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 4, CHASKA/CHANHASSEN 2
Chaska/Chanhassen led on the shot chart 14-6 through one period, but trailed on the scoreboard 2-1. They had a 34-9 shot advantage through two periods, but only were tied at two.
In the end, a 49-17 shot advantage meant little, as Bloomington Jefferson scored twice in the third period, once into an empty net in a 4-2 win over the host Storm Hawks Jan. 16.
Abby Longhenry scored the game-winner with 3:43 remaining in regulation for the Jaguars.
Brier Ziemer and Elisabeth Gerebi teamed up for goals in the first and second periods, each on the receiving end of a pass to tie the score at two for the Storm Hawks.
Chasity Anderson made 47 saves for the Jaguars with Maddie Margraf stopping seven shots in her varsity debut for Chaska/Chanhassen.
The Storm Hawks are at Holy Angels at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Richfield Ice Arena.