With thirteen players back from a third-place finish in Class AA State last March, Minnetonka girls hockey got off to a good start in the season opener Nov. 9.
The Skippers scored three times in the first period in a 6-0 road win at Roseville Area.
In a contest that featured 19 penalties for 41 minutes, Lacey Martin netted a hat trick with Kylie Melz adding two goals as well. Minnetonka scored three times on the power play, a third first-period tally short-handed.
Anna Sorenson also found the net with Rory Guilday finishing with three assists. Brynn Dulac stopped all 15 shots faced for the Skippers, which won in head coach Tracy Cassano’s debut with Minnetonka.
The Skippers’ home opener is Friday, Nov. 15 against Roseau at 7 p.m. First, Minnetonka travels to Lakeville North at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Holy Family Catholic, with 12 players back, is off to a 2-0 start in wins over East Ridge (4-1) and Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City (5-0).
The Fire, in year No. 2 as a solo program, broke open a 1-0 game Nov. 9 with four third-period goals. Taylor Koeppl scored twice with seniors Cecily Cronin and Lauren Hickey also getting on the scoresheet.
Holy Family Catholic was credited with 62 shots on net.
Freshman Sedona Blair, the full-time starter for the Fire now with Alex Pellicci on the Fire boys team, posted the shutout with 22 saves.
In the season opener, Holy Family Catholic produced three goals in the first 11:45, tallies from Koeppl, senior Sydney Paulsen and Hickey. Cronin added a second-period goal from senior Caitlin Rock to complete the scoring.
Blair made 22 saves on 23 shots in the victory. Holy Family Catholic has just five upperclassmen in the program.
The next home game is Thursday, Nov. 21 in Victoria against Shakopee. First, the Fire play Hill-Murray at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.