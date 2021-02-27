Up against one, if not the top team in the state of Minnesota, Chaska/Chanhassen held their own at times, falling 6-2 at second-ranked Edina on Feb. 27 at Braemar Arena.
Bethany Velasco netted her third goal in four games, at the 3:33 mark of the first period, evening the game at one for the Storm Hawks.
Alex Dixey also sniped a third-period shot past Edina goaltender Sarah Swann.
Maya Beise, Lauren Roberts and Jordyn Perlich had assists for Chaska/Chanhassen (4-8), which got 37 saves from Clara Nelson.
Hannah Chorske and Vivian Jungels scored two goals each for Edina (13-0).
Chaska/Chanhassen is at Bloomington Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
MINNETONKA 8, MOORHEAD 0
Sammie Kittelson, Rory Guilday, Hanna Baskin, and Kayley Crawford each scored on senior day, an 8-0 Minnetonka win over Moorhead on Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 on Feb. 27.
The Skippers led 3-0 after one period, getting second career tallies from Alex Alvarez and Kittelson.
Grace Sadura, team leader with 17 goals and 28 points, scored twice for the Skippers, which got 16 saves in a shutout from Brynn Dulac.
Minnetonka (9-2-2), ranked No. 5 in Class AA, hosts No. 2 Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1, BRECK SCHOOL 0
Justina Valentini scored her third goal of the season with Sedona Blair making 26 saves as Holy Family Catholic shutout three-time defending Class A champion Breck School on Feb. 27 in Golden Valley.
The Fire, 7-4-2 overall, are winners of five straight games.
Holy Family Catholic has outscored teams 40-3 in the win streak.
Next up is a road contest on Monday, March 1, at Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. The White Hawks lost its first game of the season, a 3-2 decision to Chisago Lakes on Saturday night.
Both MW/SWC and Holy Family Catholic are undefeated in the Wright County Conference.