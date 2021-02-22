Brynn Dulac and Carly Greene stole the show for Minnetonka and Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 13, combining for 50 saves in a 1-0 Red Knight victory.
Meeting again in St. Louis Park one week later, again it was the goaltenders that stood tall, Dulac making 34 saves on 35 shots for the Skippers, and Greene stopping 25 shots, in a 1-1 draw Feb. 20.
Annie Juckiness evened the score early in the third period for fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret, which turned up the heat after falling behind 1-0, outshooting Minnetonka 28-17 from the second period beyond.
Grace Sadura netted her team-leading 13th goal to open the scoring for the fifth-ranked Skippers.
Against Eden Prairie on Feb. 16, it was vice versa for Minnetonka as Sadura tied the game at one with a third-period goal from Hanna Baskin and Rory Guilday on the power play in a 1-1 draw.
Minnetonka, 1-for-7 on the power play, had 47 shots on goal in the tie. Dulac made 30 saves with Eden Prairie's Molly Goergen turning away 46 attempts.
Minnetonka (7-2-2) is at Wayzata on Tuesday, Feb. 23 before finishing the regular season with six of the final seven games at Pagel Arena, including a rematch with No. 2 Edina on March 2.
CHASKA/CHANHASSEN
Coming off four wins in five games, stepping up in competition with No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret and Eden Prairie, Chaska/Chanhassen was no match, outscored 11-1.
Facing another top-10 caliber team in Wayzata on Feb. 16 in Plymouth, down two goals twice in the first period, the Storm Hawks drew even before eventually falling 5-3 on an empty-netter.
Gretchen Branton's go-ahead tally with 45 seconds in the middle period broke a 3-3 tie. Wayzata outshot the Storm Hawks 15-4 over the final 17 minutes, adding a final score with 24 ticks left.
Sophomore Alyson McPartland doubled up her season output with a two-goal game for Chaska/Chanhassen, scoring back-to-back goals in the first and second periods to tie the game at three.
Junior Bethany Velasco registered her fourth goal in a five-game stretch, part of a two-point night, to open the scoring for Chaska/Chanhassen (4-6).
Clara Nelson made a career-high 36 saves for the Storm Hawks in net.
With Saturday's postponement with Holy Angels, Chaska/Chanhassen has seven remaining games, including No. 2 Edina on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Class A No. 4 Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian in the regular season finale March 13.
The Storm Hawks are at Blake School (4-5-1) in Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Held to one goal over a four-game stretch, Holy Family Catholic's offense has awoken, netting 22 goals in a three-game win streak that included victories over Princeton (8-0) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-0) on Feb. 18 and 20.
A last-minute replacement for Mound-Westonka, Princeton was outshot 68-6 over the first two periods, 76-7 for the game.
Kayla Woytcke was one of seven goal scorers, finding the net twice for the Fire. Grayson Limke added a tally and a four assists with Maddie Morgan and Briar Charchenko each finishing with a goal and assist.
Junior goaltender Julia Anderson, making her varsity debut, posted a seven-shot shutout for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire got a pair of goals from Limke, part of a dominating first 17 minutes -- 3-0 lead, 19-3 shot advantage -- in the win over Bloomington Jefferson.
Junior Shae Messner, in three games with Holy Family Catholic, now has four goals and assist, finishing off the scoring with a second-period goal against the Jaguars.
Sedona Blair made 19 saves, earning her second shutout win of the season for Holy Family Catholic (5-4-2), which is at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and at Breck School in Golden Valley on Feb. 27.