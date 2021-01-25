Third-ranked Minnetonka improved to 4-0, defeating a pair of Lake Conference opponents in Eden Prairie (6-1) and Buffalo (4-0) on Jan. 19 and 23.
Brynn Dulac made eight saves for her second shutout, lowering her goals against average to 0.75 for the season for the Skippers against Buffalo.
Second-period goals from senior Sammie Kittelson, Rory Guilday and Lindzi Avar broke open a scoreless contest despite a 17-1 shot advantage in the first period. It was the first career tally for Kittelson.
Versus rival Eden Prairie, the senior class scored four times, as the Skippers netted six goals on 21 shots in facing Eagles' backup goaltender Jeana Knuth.
A penalty-riddled contest, 13 minor infractions, Minnetonka scored three times on six power-play attempts, getting goals from Grace Sadura, Sammie Schmidt and Hanna Baskin to take a 4-0 lead.
Guilday and Kayley Crawford also scored for the Skippers, which hosts Wayzata and Willmar on Tuesday and Friday, Jan. 29 in 7 p.m. tilts.
CHASKA/CHANHASSEN
Second-period goals from Katelyn Roberts, Jordyn Perlich and Elisabeth Gerebi helped Chaska/Chanhassen earn its first win of the season, a 5-2 victory on Jan. 23 over host Holy Angels.
Clara Nelson stopped 28-of-30 shots, including 11 third-period attempts in which the Stars went to the power play four times.
A pair of goals from senior Lauren Spear sealed the win for the Storm Hawks. Holy Angels had pulled within one at 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:50 of the third period.
Gerebi, a Brown University commit, scored 49 seconds after Perlich gave Chaska/Chanhassen a 2-1 lead late in the middle stanza.
The Storm Hawks, 1-2 overall, host top-10 Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m with a Saturday, Jan. 30 matinee at Minneapolis' Parade Ice Garden.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Third-period power-play goals from Kaylie Prater and Riley Reeves led Gentry Academy to an upset win over ninth-ranked Holy Family Catholic in a 2-0 decision on Jan. 22.
Gentry Academy, based out of Vadnais Heights, outshot the Fire 34-12. Sedona Blair turned away 32 shots for Holy Family Catholic (1-1-1).
The Fire and Orono tied 2-2 on Jan. 19. Down two goals after one period, Holy Family Catholic evened the score with second-period tallies from Kayla Woytcke and Briar Charchenko.
Blair, with 35 saves in 59 minutes, made 17 saves in the third period and overtime session to preserve the draw.
Holy Family Catholic hits the road Tuesday at New Prague and at No. 2 Edina on Friday, Jan. 29. Both games drop the puck at 7 p.m.