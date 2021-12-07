Chaska/Chanhassen won its second consecutive home game, scoring five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Dec. 7.
Five different Storm Hawks found the net including Jamie Bimberg, who recorded her first tally of the season.
Katelyn Roberts' team-leading ninth goal broke a 1-1 tie in the second period for Chaska/Chanhassen, which outshot the Bison 34-25. Roberts finished with three points, now 16 on the season.
Alyson McPartland, Abbey Lendzyk and Elisabeth Gerebi added third-period goals for the Storm Hawks, now 3-5 overall.
Maddie Margraf made 17 saves over two periods for the win, while Kelsey Brastad got the net in her varsity debut in the third stanza, stopping all seven shots.
Chaska/Chanhassen is at Holy Angels/Richfield on Thursday, Dec. 9.
MINNETONKA 6, SHAKOPEE 0
Minnetonka was 2-for-2 on the power play, getting two goals from Ava Lindsay in a 6-0 home win over Shakopee on Dec. 7.
The Skippers have won six straight, improving to 7-1.
Olivia LaRoche, Grace Sadura, Lauren Karl, and Molly Ryan also found the net for Minnetonka, which outshot the Sabers 50-15.
Sophia Johnson, who made 15 saves in the shutout, earned the lone assist on Sadura's power-play goal in the second period.
Minnetonka hosts Edina in a No. 3 vs No. 2 match-up at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at Pagel Arena.