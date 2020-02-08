If there's such a thing as puck luck, it was on the side of host Shakopee in the Section 2AA girls hockey quarterfinals Feb. 7.
Twice weird bounces found the back of the net, the fourth seeded Sabers ousting Chaska/Chanhassen 4-1 in the first round for the third consecutive season.
Shakopee, the home seed despite a 7-3 regular season loss to the Storm Hawks, added a pair of power-play goals in the second period for a decisive 3-0 lead.
Chaska/Chanhassen, outshot 25-22 for the contest, scored at the 5:31 mark of the third period, a Jordyn Perlich tip of a Katelyn Roberts attempt. Lauren Spear, centering the line in the third period, won the offensive zone face-off, defenseman Abby Nelson keeping the puck in at the blue line.
Perlich's one-timer from Roberts three minutes later was denied by Shakopee goaltender Sidney Hearn, who did not start in the regular season meeting. Hearn's big stop then, and in the first period on a shot in tight from Bethany Velasco, were turning points in the game.
Each time Shakopee got the next scoring chance to go.
In the first period a shot from Ali Styba deflected off the skate of Rilee Nash, the puck soaring in a rainbow arc over the shoulder and glove of Chaska/Chanhassen goaltender Olivia Rinzel into the net.
In the third period a wrister from Gracie Scott slipped through the pads of Rinzel to extend the advantage back to three goals at 4-1.
Chaska/Chanhassen was whistled for four minor penalties in the second period, Shakopee on the power play for nearly three straight minutes.
The Sabers capitalized, leading scorer Paige McNeil finding room in front of the net, beating Rinzel high over the glove. Maddy Canny was credited with a goal for Shakopee after an initial shot ricocheted off a Storm Hawk defender's stick into the net for the 3-0 lead.
Chaska/Chanhassen finished the season with a 12-11-2 record.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 4, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 2
Just the second home playoff game in 10 years, third-seeded Holy Family Catholic advanced to the the Section 2AA semifinals for the fourth time in program history, a 4-2 win over Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 7 in Victoria.
Tied at two through 34 minutes, Grayson Limke gave the Fire the lead for good at the 2:56 mark of the third period from Taylor Koeppl and Justina Valentini. Limke's initial shot hit the pipe, her rebound attempt finding the back of net.
Here’s a peak at the Limke goal! @HFgirlshockey still up 3-2, 8:41 left in the 3rd! 🔥 outshooting the Jags 36-24. #gofire pic.twitter.com/Q7QnrXucHG— Holy Family Catholic High School (@HolyFamilyFire) February 8, 2020
Limke added her second goal of the game to seal the win with 2:05 remaining.
Bloomington Jefferson took a 2-1 lead in the second period on back-to-back goals from Morgan Jones.
The Fire, which led 1-0 through a period on a Lauren Hickey tally, struck again on the power play, 2-for-2 in the game, on a goal from Olivia Paidosh.
Sedona Blair made 26 saves in her playoff debut in net for Holy Family Catholic, which has 21 wins into the Section 2AA semifinal versus Eden Prairie at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Braemar Arena in Edina.
Eden Prairie (19-6-1) is 8-0 all-time versus Holy Family Catholic, including playoff wins over the Fire in 2011 and 2015. The last playoff meeting came in the semifinal round, a 7-1 win.
MINNETONKA 5, NEW PRAGUE 0
Top seed Minnetonka scored twice on the power play, outshooting New Prague 59-8 in a 5-0 win in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Feb. 7.
Hanna Baskin and Lacey Martin each netted goals with the player advantage. The Skippers led 2-0 after one period and 4-0 into the second intermission.
Kayley Crawford, Grace Sadura and Mandi Soderholm also hit twine for Minnetonka, which got an eight-save shutout from Brynn Dulac.
Minnetonka (19-6-1) plays Shakopee at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Braemar Arena in Edina.