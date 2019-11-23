Caitlin Rock's goal late in the second period evened a non-conference contest with Shakopee at one, a trio of tallies over the final 17 minutes giving the road Sabers a 4-1 win over Holy Family Catholic Nov. 21.
Olivia Grabianowski netted the game-winner on the power play just 56 seconds into the final stanza.
Paige McNeil added two late goals, the final one into the empty net, for the final score.
An even first period, Shakopee used the player advantage for a goal, a back-door pass from Erika Girard to Maddy Canny for the 1-0 lead.
Rock tapped in a loose puck in the blue paint on a wrister from Lauren Hickey that eluded the Shakopee goaltender to tie the game at one.
Sedona Blair made 20 saves for Holy Family Catholic (4-2), which rebounded with a 6-0 win over Minneapolis Nov. 23.
A pair of MacKenzie Moss goals were part of a 3-goal outburst in the second period, breaking a 0-0 game. Hickey started the scoring at the 38-second mark.
Grayson Limke, Briar Charchenko and Maeve Kelly also found the net for the Fire, which had 35 shots on net, getting a 20-save shutout from Blair.
Holy Family Catholic is at Bloomington Jefferson at BIG at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
CHASKA/CHANHASSEN
Down 5-1 at Roseau Nov. 22, Chaska/Chanhassen scored five consecutive goals, eventually tying the Rams.
Down 3-1 at Warroad Nov. 23, Chaska/Chanhassen scored over the final 6:06, tying the Warriors after an eight-minute overtime session.
The comeback kids.
Katelyn Roberts' second goal, with less than eight seconds left, from Abby Nelson and Brooke Willier, tied the game at three. Alex Dixey drew the Storm Hawks within 3-2 with a goal.
Olivia Rinzel stopped 46 shots, including 20 in the third period.
Chaska/Chanhassen (2-1-2), trailing 5-1 in the second period at Roseau, got goals from Bethany Velasco and Jordyn Perlich to cut the deficit in half.
Roberts, Lauren Spear and Brier Ziemer did the rest, giving the Storm Hawks a short-lived 6-5 lead. Spear finished with three assists with Rinzel making 28 saves.
Chaska/Chanhassen plays in a Thanksgiving Tournament Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30 at Dakotah Arena. The Storm Hawks open with St. Francis/North Branch at 1 p.m. New Prague and Prior Lake play in the second semifinal at 3:15 p.m.
Chaska/Chanhassen started the week with a 5-1 win at New Prague on Nov. 19. Spear, Roberts and Nina Langley all scored in the first period.
Langley and Spear added multi-score games with Rinzel stopping 14-of-15 shots in the win.
ANDOVER 3, MINNETONKA 1
Two of the top teams in the state of Minnesota, Andover's relentless offense was the difference, a 3-1 win at Minnetonka Nov. 23.
The Huskies outshot the Skippers 42-12, an empty-net goal ending any thought of a last-minute rally.
Lacey Martin tied the game at one in the first period for Minnetonka, her 11th goal of the season in five games.
Brynn Dulac was superb for the Skippers, making 39 saves in Minnetonka's first loss.
Minnetonka is at Brainerd/Little Falls on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.