In a statement win, Minnetonka showed the Section 2AA title goes through them.
The Skippers, behind a four-point game from Rory Guilday, won 4-0 at Eden Prairie Dec. 17. Minnetonka is 8-2 overall, ranked No. 4 in state.
Guilday had a hand in all four goals, including the eventual winner from Olivia Meredith in the opening period.
Maggie Nicholson and Lacey Martin, on a pretty backhand shot over the goaltender's shoulder, made it 3-0 with second-period goals. Guilday finished the scoring with an even-strength tally with under eight minutes to play.
Minnetonka was outshot 36-24 as Brynn Dulac posted the shutout. Eden Prairie was 0-for-5 on the power play.
The Skippers face another top-10 foe in Maple Grove on the road on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 7, ORONO 1
The 10th win of the season, a 7-1 road decision at Orono, moved Holy Family Catholic to 4-0 in the Wright County Conference Dec. 17.
A 3-1 score into the third period, goals from Lauren Hickey on the power play, Grayson Limke, MacKenzie Moss, and Sydney Paulsen, over the first 6:52 opened the floodgates.
The Fire, which outshot the Spartans 44-16, had seven different goal scorers.
Olivia Paidosh, Kayla Woytcke, and Maeve Kelly also found the net for Holy Family Catholic (10-2), which got 15 saves from Sedona Blair.
The Fire host Prior Lake at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Victoria.