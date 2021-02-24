Lauren Spear gave Chaska/Chanhassen a 1-0 lead in the second period, and despite 36 saves from Clara Nelson, the Storm Hawks fell 3-1 at Blake School in Hopkins on Feb. 23.
Chaska/Chanhassen has lost three straight since evening the record at 4-4.
Nelson was spectacular, making 13, 11 and 12 saves in each of the three periods.
Chaska/Chanhassen nearly tied the game at two at the end of the second frame, Katelyn Roberts' power-play attempt striking the pipe.
Roberts and Nina Langley added assists on Spear's fourth goal of the season.
The road only gets tougher Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee at No. 2-ranked Edina, which is 11-0 on the season, averaging 5.36 goals per contest.
MINNETONKA 4, WAYZATA 1
Freshman Kendra Distad has six goals in 12 games for Minnetonka (8-2-2) this season. Five have come against Wayzata.
After netting her first varsity score and first varsity hat trick in a 4-1 win in the first meeting, Distad tallied two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win at Plymouth Ice Arena on Feb. 23.
Grace Sadura added two goals and two assists for Minnetonka, which scored three times in the second period after a scoreless first 17 minutes.
Sloane Matthews netted Wayzata's only goal, a power-play tally, the lone shot of 28 registered to beat Skippers' Brynn Dulac.
Minnetonka is second to unbeaten Edina in the Lake Conference with a 5-1-1 record.
Next up is a non-conference game with Moorhead at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Pagel Arena.
HOLY FAMILY 13, LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO 1
Holy Family Catholic scored five times in each of the first two periods, outshooting host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 53-9 for the contest, in a 13-1 win on Feb. 23 in Litchfield.
The Fire had 14 skaters record at least one point led by Olivia Paidosh's first career hat trick.
Josie Linn (goal, four assists), Briar Charchenko (goal, three assists) and Maddie Morgan (goal, three assists) were other offensive leaders with Grayson Limke finding the net twice.
Quinn McDonald made eight saves in net for the Fire victory.
Holy Family Catholic is at three-time defending state champion Breck School in Golden Valley at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.