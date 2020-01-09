The question was asked, is Holy Family Catholic for real?
Let's Play Hockey ranked them No. 8 in Class AA girls hockey Jan. 8. MN Hockey TV moved them from No. 8 to No. 4 in its weekly rankings Jan. 6.
At 15-3 overall, 12 wins in the last 13 games, the lone loss coming against No. 1-ranked Andover, the answer is yes. For many reasons.
"I think what's so cool is we don't have one player that gets all the points. We all contribute. We all have a role to play on this team," Holy Family Catholic assistant captain Cecily Cronin said.
Going a bit more in depth on why the Fire are winning, it's easy to see.
They defend. Goaltenders Sedona Blair and Jillian Oncay have posted eight shutouts and own a save percentage of 94 and goals against average of 1.11.
They score. Holy Family Catholic has 65 goals to 20 allowed, a clip of 3.61 per game.
They're deep. Fourteen different players have scored goals; 10 skaters are in double digits in points totaled including team leader Cronin with 22 and Sydney Paulsen with 12.
"Everyone is pretty even. No one is going to score 30 goals on this team. It's more about working together to score those goals. At the end of the day, how many points you have doesn't matter. It's the wins and losses that matter," Paulsen said.
Holy Family Catholic, which celebrated senior night on Jan. 9, a 7-0 win over Waconia, has just five upperclassmen on the roster. Cronin, Paulsen, Caitlin Rock, and Lauren Hickey make up the senior class.
Hickey and Rock have been on varsity since eighth grade, the 2015-16 season, then a co-op with Waconia. Paulsen came over from Eden Prairie as a sophomore, Cronin transferred from Minnetonka as a junior.
The steady growth, 16-game winners each of the last two seasons, to this year where 20 wins isn't out of the question, is why Cronin and Paulsen are excited for now, and the future.
"I grew up in Minnetonka, and it's a great program, but coming here, feeling valued on the team, feeling a part of a family, and being able to contribute, it's been a really neat feeling," Cronin said.
At the recent Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, Holy Family Catholic beat then No. 3-ranked Blake School 5-1 and top-10 Hill-Murray, a team that edged them in November, by a 2-0 score. It was those two games that really opened the eyes on what the Fire are doing.
"We have a lot of fun working together as a team. The tournament helped us realize that when we work as a team we can beat pretty much any team we play. If we keep on playing like we can, like how we practice, I feel like we can go far," Paulsen said.
Though both Fire seniors know what lies ahead of them for a potential spot in the section championship, and program's first state tournament appearance, is needing to beat old friends likely in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Their eyes are open to what is going on around Section 2AA. Paulsen, a starting goaltender on the soccer team in the fall, pole vaulter in the spring, and a member of the robotics team -- something she commits 12 hours a week to in addition to hockey -- said it's not rare to see them in the crowd. She might stop at Eden Prairie Community Center once in a while, too.
"People don't take us very serious at first. Hopefully we'll be able to go out there and prove them wrong at sections," Cronin said.
Against Waconia, Limke netted back-to-back goals in the first period, Cronin capping the scoring in the opening stanza. Cronin finished with a goal and two assists in the win.
Libby Kamp added scores in the second and third periods with Maddie Morgan notching her first career goal, and Limke completing the hat trick late for the 7-0 final.
Oncay, the team's only junior, stopped all 11 shots. She has allowed two goals on 50 shots in a 5-0 record this season.
Waconia's Jasmyn Neubert, a former teammate in the co-op two years ago, along with senior Mallory Vacek, made 44 saves in the loss.
Holy Family Catholic has two more remaining home games on Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 14 and 16, against Delano/Rockford and sixth-ranked Maple Grove.
The team finishes with five straight road contests, including top-10 Class A programs in Hutchinson and Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian, as well as Benilde-St. Margaret and Centennial.