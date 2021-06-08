You know that feeling when you win at Tic-Tac-Toe? That's what it's like watching the Chanhassen girls lacrosse team in its transition offense.
Pass-pass-shoot-score.
Nineteen times to be exact, including 13 straight at one point, in a 19-4 win over Hutchinson in the Section 2 semifinals on June 7 at Storm Stadium.
Chanhassen will play in its second section championship match; the first time on the home turf, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.
The opponent? None other than Eden Prairie, the 13-time defending section champion. The only team to win Section 2 since the sport's arrival in the Minnesota State High School League in 2007.
The Eagles beat the Storm 14-9 in Chanhassen's only other title game appearance in 2019.
"I definitely feel like we've improved a lot. As a team, working together as a team. We're not so individual, relaying on certain players to do everything for us. We've all learned how to play varsity lacrosse," Chanhassen junior Bethany Velasco said.
The championship contest has a different feel. Chanhassen is the team to beat this year, having defeated Eden Prairie 17-6 in the regular season.
The Eagles upset Minnetonka 16-14 in the semifinals.
Chanhassen has continued to develop its scoring threats with goal leader Leah Hodgins sidelined the last four games with a foot injury.
Gabby Bjugan has emerged as a 40-goal scorer, netting five scores and two assists versus Hutchinson.
Velasco, Allie Welder and Bella Detienne each scored a hat trick with Alyson McPartland finding the net four times with an assist. When Leah Hodgins steps back in, and twin sister Siri also adds to the midfield, Chanhassen will be darn right scary.
"I played JV for two years and then took a year off, so it took quite a bit of time to adjust to playing at the varsity level, learning the plays and such. I really feel like many of the girls have that same story where we feel a lot more comfortable now than we did at the beginning of the season," Velasco said.
Chanhassen at 13-2 isn't invincible, something not lost on the young team. They have just three seniors.
Their two defeats to No. 2 Prior Lake and No. 4 Blake School taught them more than the 13 wins.
"It's very exciting. It's something we've been working toward all year," Velasco said of a first state tournament qualification.
EDEN PRAIRIE 16, MINNETONKA 14
Eden Prairie avenged a regular season defeat, rallying from a one-goal deficit at halftime to beat second-seeded Minnetonka 16-14 on June 7 in the Section 2 semifinals.
It is the 14th consecutive season the Eagles will play in the championship. Eden Prairie has won all 13 section titles.
Minnetonka, which won 7-6 on April 27, led 9-8 at halftime.
No statistics were available. Minnetonka finished the season with an 11-4 record. Senior Hanna Baskin into the final match had a team-high 78 points with 47 goals. Other seniors were Brynn Dulac, Kayley Crawford, Lindsay Muench, Ellah Durkee, Addie Hendrickson, and Sammie Schmidt.