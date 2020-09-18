Coming off a pair of losses, Thursday's home contest with St. Louis Park was a much-needed opportunity to turn the momentum back in Chanhassen's favor into a key stretch next week.
Senior Anika Sather's third goal of the season in the second half proved to be the game-winner, a 1-0 victory over the Orioles Sept. 17 at Storm Stadium.
Chanhassen is 4-2 on the season, trailing Benilde-St. Margaret (4-0) and Chaska (5-1) in the Metro West Conference standings. The Storm play the two league leaders once more this season.
It was the third shutout of the season for goaltender Jess Maus.
Next up is a 7 p.m. road match at Bloomington Stadium against the Kennedy Eagles on Monday, Sept. 21.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2, HUTCH/G-SL 0
Two goals from senior Reyana Schaffer -- one in each half -- as Holy Family Catholic defeated Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-0 on Sept. 17.
The Fire are 3-1 in the Wright County Conference and 4-2 overall.
It was the first two goals of the season for Schaffer.
Bella Hocevar recorded her third shutout of the season, extending her goalless streak to four halves.
Next up for Holy Family Catholic is Waconia at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
MINNETONKA 1, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 0
Though just brief history with St. Michael-Albertville in the Lake Conference, the Knights have shown the ability to defend and make life for opposing teams tough.
That was evident Sept. 16, Minnetonka able to find the net just once, though it was enough for a 1-0 road win.
Lissa Mizutani finished a cross from Marli Bertagnoli for the eventual winner in the second half for the Skippers.
It was the third shutout of the season for Minnetonka goaltender Jess Schultz.
The Skippers are 4-2 overall, trailing top-ranked Edina in the Lake Conference standings.
Minnetonka is at Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.