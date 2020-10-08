Kennedy Beld's first goal since Aug. 29, a pass from Grace Fogarty, proved to be the winner in Chanhassen's 1-0 victory over St. Louis Park on Oct. 8.
The Storm went 5-0-1 over the last six matches, finishing second in the Metro West Conference with an 8-2-1 record.
Benilde-St. Margaret was the league champion with a 9-1-1 record.
Beld, who netted three goals in the first two matches of the season, went to the net, scoring after a single touch. Fogarty stole a short goal kick, feeding the ball into the box with under 30 minutes to play.
Chanhassen goaltender Jessie Maus posted her fifth shutout in six matches, a penalty kick the only goal to beat the Storm.
The Section 2AA playoffs begin Wednesday, Oct. 14 at high seed. Semifinals (Oct. 20) and finals (Oct. 22) are set for the second and final week of the post-season.
Chanhassen expects to receive the No. 3 seed and host Prior Lake or Eden Prairie.
MINNETONKA 2, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 2
Two St. Michael-Albertville goals in the final seven minutes led to a 2-2 draw with host Minnetonka in the regular season finale Oct. 8.
The Skippers, 6-3-2 in the Lake Conference, was third overall behind league champion Edina and runner-up Wayzata.
Unassisted goals from Marli Bertagnoli and Claire Carver in the first half gave Minnetonka the two-goal advantage.
Emma Strait and Zaya Esterberg netted tallies for the Knights.
Minnetonka opens the Section 2AA playoffs on Oct. 14 with a likely opponent of Prior Lake or Eden Prairie.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, MOUND-WESTONKA 0
Eleven matches, one goal surrendered. Eleven matches, a 10-1 record in the regular season for Southwest Christian.
The Stars concluded the regular season with a 3-0 home win over Mound-Westonka on Oct. 8.
No other game information was available.
Southwest Christian is a potential top-two seed in Section 2A in next week's tournament.