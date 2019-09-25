If you didn't see it, you wouldn't have believed it.
A two-goal deficit with under 10 minutes to play, Chaska scored three times, the final tally in overtime, pulling off the remarkable comeback over rival Chanhassen.
Not one, not two, but three free kick goals from then Hawks senior Lily Smalley, all abut 25 to 30 yards out from the net. Each shot right under the bar, or in the corner.
"Last year was a very tough loss to Chaska, but it was a once in a lifetime game that ended in impressive upset," Chanhassen senior Lillie Armstrong said. "Both realizing this will hopefully benefit us going into Thursday's game."
Chanhassen, at home in the 2019 meeting with the Hawks, game time scheduled for 7 p.m., owns a 2-7-2 record into the final two weeks of the regular season.
That number is quite deceiving. The Storm have played No. 1 Edina, No. 7 Minnetonka, No. 10 Lakeville South as well as eight-win Lakeville North and Class A No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret.
"Our team has faced many challenging teams early on in the season which has made us stronger as a team and more disciplined overall. Our confidence and strength as a team has also increased making it hard for teams to break us down," Armstrong said.
With half of the varsity roster coming from the 10th grade class, finding that consistency into the playoffs is key.
Chanhassen recently held teams off the scoreboard in three consecutive matches, wins over Holy Family Catholic and Bloomington Kennedy, and a scoreless draw with Bloomington Jefferson.
Armstrong said the role of seniors and upperclassmen is to nurture and connect the team.
"From our recent three-game shutout streak, I felt that I contributed strong communication, which includes encouraging players on/off the field and guidance to players," she said. "As a captain, I am trying to get players to realize that the best teams are the loudest teams on and off the field. Also I am trying to get players to really enjoy the season and take it day by day because it goes by so fast."
GOOD START TO THE WEEK
Sammie Ramboldt netted two goals, starting off a big week for Chaska girls soccer with a 4-2 home win over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 24.
A wild first half produced a combined five goals from the two teams.
Ramboldt added an insurance goal with 15 minutes remaining, a strike from the box at 4-2.
Maddy Davey and Alex Peterson also scored for Chaska (5-5-3) in the first half. The Hawks are now 3-1 in the Metro West Conference, one game behind leader Benilde-St. Margaret.
Now about that Chanhassen match Thursday.
"I think that the Chan-Chaska game is all about community! This game is a great way to bring people from both schools together and experience some amazing soccer," Chaska senior Lilly Halvorson said. "Last year was unforgettable, I hope this year we play with just as much intensity and heart. Our team has something special this year and I hope people can feel our 'family vibe' in the stands!"