Top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret entered play Oct. 1 having surrendered one goal in eight victories. That goal happened to come in a 2-1 defeat of Chanhassen on Sept. 3.
The Storm entered the contest having allowed a single goal, a penalty kick score, in a four-match unbeaten streak.
A physical contest, Chanhassen on the ball quickly throughout, two Diane Rakotomalala goals were the difference in a 2-0 Storm win.
A high press from Rakotomalala forced the Benilde-St. Margaret goaltender to play the ball out of bounds. A quick throw-in, and after two touches, Rakotomalala was found unmarked in the box.
Her third goal in three matches, a soft touch into the lower left corner in the 28th minute, proved to be the game-winner.
A Rakotomalala blast from inside the 18' in the closing minutes sealed the victory.
Jessie Maus posted her sixth shutout win in goal for the Storm, which have allowed just seven total goals this season.
Chanhassen is now 7-2-1 overall with a remaining contest at St. Louis Park on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. The Storm would need a Chaska loss to Benilde, and a Benilde loss or tie to Bloomington Jefferson to earn the Metro West Conference title.
CHASKA 1, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 0
Chaska's win Oct. 1 coupled with Benilde-St. Margaret's loss means the Hawks, despite two Metro West Conference losses, can win at least a share of the league title.
The Hawks host Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. A win would put Chaska, idle on Oct. 8, in first place with the Red Knights needing a win over Bloomington Jefferson in the finale to share the title.
Chaska, 8-2 in the Metro West Conference, won its second consecutive 1-0 decision this week, a road contest at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Paige Bakke, on the receiving end of a pass for a goal versus St. Louis Park on Sept. 29, this time set-up Jordan LeRoy for her first score of the season in the first half against Cooper.
It was LeRoy's first varsity goal, her third season on Chaska's top team.
Goaltender Jenna Williams made six saves in her seventh shutout of the season. Williams and Chaska have surrendered six total goals in 10 matches.
MINNETONKA 1, EDEN PRAIRIE 1
Scoreless at halftime, Minnetonka took a short-lived lead, finishing with a 1-1 tie against last-place Eden Prairie on Oct. 1.
Avryn List gave the Skippers, 6-2-1 overall, a 1-0 advantage in the 52nd minute.
Less than three minutes later, Lauren Becker from Megan Timmerman knotted the contest at one for the Eagles.
Maddie Schultz of Minnetonka and Mackenzie Brooks of Eden Prairie were credited with six and seven saves, respectively.
It was the 10th consecutive one-goal decision or draw between the two teams.
Minnetonka is at Lake Conference leader Edina on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and hosts St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 8. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 5, NORTH LAKES ACADEMY 0
Traveling 90 minutes, Southwest Christian returned home happy campers, defeating North Lakes Academy 5-0 on Oct. 1 in Hugo to capture the MCAA Conference title outright.
The Stars, which led 3-0 at halftime, got goals from seniors Paige Stafford and Avery Tollefson and junior Lauren Walmer.
Underclassmen Madeline Hotchkiss found the net twice, once in each half, including the final score from Sophia Anderson on a corner kick.
Seniors Maddy Alberti, Sarah Johnson and Payton Stafford were also credited with assists.
Southwest Christian outscored MCAA Conference opponents 34-0 this season. The Stars have allowed just one goal in an 8-1 record.
Southwest Christian hosts Minneapolis South on Oct. 5 and Mound-Westonka on Oct. 8 to conclude the regular season. Game times are 4 and 4:30 p.m., respectively.