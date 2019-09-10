Freshman Maddy Davey's third goal of the season from Jordan LeRoy in the first half proved to be the game-winner for Chaska in a 1-0 win at Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 10.
The Hawks are 2-0 in the Metro West Conference.
Chaska (4-2-1) is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
CHANHASSEN 0, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 0 OT
Two teams with a combined four goals on the season, Chanhassen and Blooomington Jefferson naturally played to a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes on Sept. 10 at Storm Stadium.
The Jaguars are 0-6-1, not having scored a goal in the seven matches.
Chanhassen (1-6-1) got a second straight shutout from goaltender Jess Maus.
Next up is a home match with Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2, NEW PRAGUE 1
A pair of first-half goals allowed Holy Family Catholic to snap a two-game losing streak in a 2-1 win at New Prague Sept. 10.
Ella Haley and Maeve Kelly scored for the Fire for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Holy Family Catholic (4-2) is now 1-1 in the Wright County Conference.
The Fire host Rockford at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
MINNETONKA 1, EDEN PRAIRIE 0 OT
Emilia Johnson's first overtime goal improved Minnetonka to 2-1 in the Lake Conference in a 1-0 decision at Eden Prairie Sept. 10.
It was the fifth win in six matches for the Skippers, the third by shutout.
Minnetonka is at Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 0
Heritage Christian scored in double overtime, handing Southwest Christian just its second loss in six matches 1-0 on a soggy Sept. 9 in Maple Grove.
No other game information was available.
The Stars host Eagle Ridge Academy/International School at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.