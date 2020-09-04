Want a reason Chaska is off to a 4-0 start? Watch the play below.
Our @CHSgirlsfutbol takes a 2-1 lead early in 2nd half. Scoring play starts with a tremendous effort play from Maddy Davey who finds Jordan Le Roy on outside, centers to Paige Bakke for Hawks GOAL! pic.twitter.com/hL4ys5lAJh— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) September 4, 2020
Playmaking at its best.
Paige Bakke's chest bump off a cross from Jordan LeRoy proved to be the game-winner in Chaska's 3-1 home victory over Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 3.
The go-ahead goal at 2-1 started with Maddy Davey outworking a Cooper defender to move the ball to LeRoy on a run down the right side. Her pass into the box was deflected into the net instinctively by Bakke.
Bakke scored twice for Chaska with Sammie Ramboldt also finding the net for the Hawks.
Robbinsdale Cooper broke a goalless streak of nearly seven halves of soccer to start the season from Chaska and goaltender Jenna Williams.
The Chaska will get another test in a 5 p.m. road contest at Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Sept. 10.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 2, CHANHASSEN 1
Down a goal in the second half, the tying score was right there for the taking for Chanhassen. The break did not go their way though.
Benilde-St. Margaret handed the Storm its first loss of the season, a 2-1 final on Sept. 3 in St. Louis Park.
Chanhassen grabbed a 1-0 lead before the Red Knights got on the board on a penalty kick goal from Annie Golinvaux after Storm goaltender Jess Maus was whistled for a foul in the penalty box.
Allie Golinvaux converts the penalty kick for BSM to pull even with Chan 1-1 in the 18th minute.— Jason Olson (@SunSportsJason) September 4, 2020
Storm keeper took down a BSM player inside the penalty area.@BSMGirlsSoccer @ChanChaskaSport pic.twitter.com/LwvpcEmjS4
Lauren Hillins' first varsity goal off a header late in the first half was the final difference for Benilde-St. Margaret.
Chanhassen was credited with six shots on goal, including a strong scoring chance in the closing minutes.
The Storm (3-1) host Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
WAYZATA 2, MINNETONKA 1
Reegan Smith's second-half goal handed Wayzata a 2-1 home win over Minnetonka on Sept. 3, the first defeat of the season for the Skippers.
Ally Dittrich scored for the Skippers in the first half.
Abby Brantner evened the game at one for the Trojans.
Minnetonka (2-1) hosts Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, JORDAN 0
Southwest Christian rebounded from a final minute loss two days later to beat Jordan 3-0 on the road on Sept. 3.
Goals came from Emma Baribault, Payton Stafford and Samantha Anderson for the Stars, which are now 3-1.
Next up for Southwest Christian is a home match with Legacy Christian at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.