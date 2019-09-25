Holy Family Catholic remained one point behind Orono in the Wright County Conference girls soccer standings after defeating Glencoe-Silver Lake 8-0 on Sept. 24.
Maeve Kelly netted four goals as the Fire improved to 5-1 in the league standings.
Holy Family Catholic led 5-0 at halftime.
Sophie Paul, Mimi Pavelka, Ella Haley, and Caitlin Rock also scored for the Fire, now 8-4 overall.
Holy Family Catholic, at Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, was credited with 27 shots on goal.
MINNETONKA 3, WAYZATA 0
Scoreless at halftime, Minnetonka used three set plays off corner kicks, leading the Skippers to a 3-0 road win at Wayzata Sept. 24.
Minnetonka completed the season sweep of the Trojans, a team they beat in the Class 2A championship in 2018.
Emilia Johnson netted two goals, the eventual winner on a pass from Chloe Loberg. Tatum Starita also scored, Loberg with all three corner kick connections.
Olivia Graupmann made four saves in the shutout for Minnetonka (8-2-1), now 5-2-1 in the Lake Conference.
Next up is a home game with Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.