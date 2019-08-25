Senior Kayla Mahabadi netted a pair of second-half goals, leading defending state champion Minnetonka to a season-opening 2-0 win over Farmington on Aug. 24 at Einer Anderson Stadium.

Scoreless through 40 minutes, Mahabadi, a fourth-year varsity member, found the net twice, an assist to Chloe Loberg.

Minnetonka (1-0) hosts Eastview at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

CHASKA

Lily Smalley was the free kick specialist in 2018, scoring a natural hat trick in the closing minutes of a come-from-behind win over Chanhassen.

With Smalley graduated, the golden leg has been passed down to senior Alex Peterson.

A 2-2 game with Waconia on Aug. 24, Peterson's 35-yard free kick, just under the crossbar with 9:13 to play, ended up being the game-winner in a 3-2 Chaska win.

The Hawks are 2-0 overall.

Chaska got on the board in the first half on sophomore Kinley O'Connor's first varsity goal, a penalty kick strike after Sammie Ramboldt drew a foul in the box.

A 2-1 deficit, Courtney Johnson's first varsity goal off a corner kick evened the score for the Hawks.

Chaska was coming off a season-opening 7-0 win over Minneapolis South on Aug. 22. Lily Esping, after missing her entire sophomore season with a knee injury, returned to the pitch to score two first-half goals.

Esping was hurt later in the game and will miss a week or two, Chaska coach Steve Vuolo said.

Ramboldt and freshman Maddy Daley netted goals before halftime as well.

Chaska hosts Hopkins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Chaska Middle School West.

CHANHASSEN

Maddie Dahlien netted a hat trick, leading Edina to a 5-0 win at host Chanhassen on Aug. 24.

Sophia Boman and Emma Frommelt, off a rebound, also scored tallies for the Hornets.

Chanhassen, which trailed 2-0 at halftime, registered two shots on net.

The Storm opened the season with a 2-0 loss at Lakeville North on Aug. 22.

The Panthers scored in the 30th minute, adding a second goal in the second half.

Chanhassen is at Shakopee at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC

Goals from Maeve Kelly and Mimi Pavelka lifted Holy Family Catholic to a 2-1 home win over DeLaSalle Aug. 22 in Victoria.

It was the first game with new head coach Sammi Crocker.

The Fire are at Monticello at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN

It's a wrap. First weekend success.

Southwest Christian, on the road for back-to-back matches, topped Minneapolis South 1-0 and Hutchinson 3-0 on Aug. 23 and 24.

Sophie Hotchkiss netted the lone goal from Maddy Alberti in the season opener.

Versus Hutchinson, first-half goals from Emma Baribualt and Grace Ose set the stage for a second consecutive shutout win.

Callie Ertel finished off the scoring for the Stars early in the second half.

Southwest Christian is at Cristo Rey Jesuit School in Minneapolis at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

