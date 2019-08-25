Senior Kayla Mahabadi netted a pair of second-half goals, leading defending state champion Minnetonka to a season-opening 2-0 win over Farmington on Aug. 24 at Einer Anderson Stadium.
Scoreless through 40 minutes, Mahabadi, a fourth-year varsity member, found the net twice, an assist to Chloe Loberg.
Minnetonka (1-0) hosts Eastview at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
CHASKA
Lily Smalley was the free kick specialist in 2018, scoring a natural hat trick in the closing minutes of a come-from-behind win over Chanhassen.
With Smalley graduated, the golden leg has been passed down to senior Alex Peterson.
A 2-2 game with Waconia on Aug. 24, Peterson's 35-yard free kick, just under the crossbar with 9:13 to play, ended up being the game-winner in a 3-2 Chaska win.
With 9:13 to play, the eventual game winner from Hawks Alex Peterson on direct Kick from about 35 yards out! Chaska 3 Waconia 2 (Final). #SoarHawks pic.twitter.com/QUYgx6HmsO— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 24, 2019
The Hawks are 2-0 overall.
Chaska got on the board in the first half on sophomore Kinley O'Connor's first varsity goal, a penalty kick strike after Sammie Ramboldt drew a foul in the box.
Girls’ Soccer (Halftime): Chaska 1 Waconia 1 - Hawks get a 1st half goal on PK from Kinley O’Connor after Sammie Ramboldt draws penalty in box. pic.twitter.com/HVavihpDmx— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 24, 2019
A 2-1 deficit, Courtney Johnson's first varsity goal off a corner kick evened the score for the Hawks.
Chaska was coming off a season-opening 7-0 win over Minneapolis South on Aug. 22. Lily Esping, after missing her entire sophomore season with a knee injury, returned to the pitch to score two first-half goals.
Hawks Lily Esping barries this shot for Chaska GOAL! Chaska leads South 4-0 at half, goals from Esping (2), Ramboldt, Davey! pic.twitter.com/7TyiY4e5FL— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 22, 2019
Esping was hurt later in the game and will miss a week or two, Chaska coach Steve Vuolo said.
Ramboldt and freshman Maddy Daley netted goals before halftime as well.
Chaska hosts Hopkins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Chaska Middle School West.
CHANHASSEN
Maddie Dahlien netted a hat trick, leading Edina to a 5-0 win at host Chanhassen on Aug. 24.
Sophia Boman and Emma Frommelt, off a rebound, also scored tallies for the Hornets.
Chanhassen, which trailed 2-0 at halftime, registered two shots on net.
The Storm opened the season with a 2-0 loss at Lakeville North on Aug. 22.
The Panthers scored in the 30th minute, adding a second goal in the second half.
Chanhassen is at Shakopee at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Goals from Maeve Kelly and Mimi Pavelka lifted Holy Family Catholic to a 2-1 home win over DeLaSalle Aug. 22 in Victoria.
It was the first game with new head coach Sammi Crocker.
The Fire are at Monticello at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
It's a wrap. First weekend success.
Southwest Christian, on the road for back-to-back matches, topped Minneapolis South 1-0 and Hutchinson 3-0 on Aug. 23 and 24.
Sophie Hotchkiss netted the lone goal from Maddy Alberti in the season opener.
Versus Hutchinson, first-half goals from Emma Baribualt and Grace Ose set the stage for a second consecutive shutout win.
Callie Ertel finished off the scoring for the Stars early in the second half.
Southwest Christian is at Cristo Rey Jesuit School in Minneapolis at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.