HFC Soccer - Legg

Gabby Legg and Holy Family Catholic won 3-1 at Monticello on Sept. 28, notching their seventh win in 11 contests.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

Holy Family Catholic showed its quickness -- evident on a through ball from Mary Furlong on a Maeve Kelly first-half goal -- in a 3-1 road win at Monticello on Sept. 28.

Kelly blew past the Magic defense, slipping a shot past a charging goaltender for the 2-0 lead.

Furlong, who had two goals in the game, opened the scoring on a header off a Maggie Dowling corner kick.

Kelly added an assist on the final Holy Family goal, a Furlong shot just inside the left post.

Olivia Paidosh made 13 saves for the Fire, which are 7-2-2 into a Thursday, Sept. 30 home match at 7 p.m. versus Mound-Westonka.

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 1, CHANHASSEN 0

Unbeaten through the first seven games, Chanhassen's offensive output has stalled, and Sept. 28 in a 1-0 loss to Bloomington Jefferson was the fourth shutout loss in five matches.

A handball in the penalty box, with no time left on the clock, led to the winning goal from Jaguars' Ayah Makled.

It was the third win in a row for Bloomington Jefferson, which is 3-2-1 in Metro West Conference play, behind co-leaders Benilde-St. Margaret and Waconia at 6-0.

Chanhassen, 3-3 in league play, is 7-3-1 overall. The Storm are at Waconia at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

ST. LOUIS PARK 3, CHASKA 2

Alma Beaton scored twice, the eventual winning goal on a free kick, as St. Louis Park held on for a 3-2 win over Chaska on Sept. 28.

The Orioles netted three shots in the first half, a header off a corner kick from Vesna Dennison for the opening goal.

Paige Sommerfeld found the back of the net for Chaska, which is 2-4 in the Metro West Conference, and 3-5-1 overall.

The Hawks are at Bloomington Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

WAYZATA 2, MINNETONKA 1

Tenth-ranked Wayzata scored twice in the first half, hanging on for a 2-1 home win over Minnetonka on Sept. 28.

Claire Carver cut the deficit in half on a free kick for the Skippers.

Dana Bruer netted both Trojan goals, the second off a rebound before halftime.

Minnetonka, 3-4 in the Lake Conference, and 6-5-1 overall, host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, MAYER LUTHERAN 0

Second-ranked Southwest Christian, coming off their first loss of the season, rebounded with a 4-0 win over Mayer Lutheran on Sept. 27.

The Stars led 2-0 at halftime.

No scoring information was available.

Southwest Christian (11-1) hosts Delano, gaining at least a share of the Wright County Conference title with a win, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Tags

Events