Holy Family Catholic showed its quickness -- evident on a through ball from Mary Furlong on a Maeve Kelly first-half goal -- in a 3-1 road win at Monticello on Sept. 28.
Kelly blew past the Magic defense, slipping a shot past a charging goaltender for the 2-0 lead.
Furlong, who had two goals in the game, opened the scoring on a header off a Maggie Dowling corner kick.
Kelly added an assist on the final Holy Family goal, a Furlong shot just inside the left post.
Olivia Paidosh made 13 saves for the Fire, which are 7-2-2 into a Thursday, Sept. 30 home match at 7 p.m. versus Mound-Westonka.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 1, CHANHASSEN 0
Unbeaten through the first seven games, Chanhassen's offensive output has stalled, and Sept. 28 in a 1-0 loss to Bloomington Jefferson was the fourth shutout loss in five matches.
A handball in the penalty box, with no time left on the clock, led to the winning goal from Jaguars' Ayah Makled.
With no time on clock. Storm called for handball in box. Ayah Makled buries it and the Jags win!!!— Jaguar Girls Soccer (@jhsgirlssoccer) September 29, 2021
JAGS 1
CHAN 0
FINAL pic.twitter.com/2zjkyipvCM
It was the third win in a row for Bloomington Jefferson, which is 3-2-1 in Metro West Conference play, behind co-leaders Benilde-St. Margaret and Waconia at 6-0.
Chanhassen, 3-3 in league play, is 7-3-1 overall. The Storm are at Waconia at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
ST. LOUIS PARK 3, CHASKA 2
Alma Beaton scored twice, the eventual winning goal on a free kick, as St. Louis Park held on for a 3-2 win over Chaska on Sept. 28.
The Orioles netted three shots in the first half, a header off a corner kick from Vesna Dennison for the opening goal.
Paige Sommerfeld found the back of the net for Chaska, which is 2-4 in the Metro West Conference, and 3-5-1 overall.
The Hawks are at Bloomington Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
WAYZATA 2, MINNETONKA 1
Tenth-ranked Wayzata scored twice in the first half, hanging on for a 2-1 home win over Minnetonka on Sept. 28.
Claire Carver cut the deficit in half on a free kick for the Skippers.
Dana Bruer netted both Trojan goals, the second off a rebound before halftime.
Minnetonka, 3-4 in the Lake Conference, and 6-5-1 overall, host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, MAYER LUTHERAN 0
Second-ranked Southwest Christian, coming off their first loss of the season, rebounded with a 4-0 win over Mayer Lutheran on Sept. 27.
The Stars led 2-0 at halftime.
No scoring information was available.
Southwest Christian (11-1) hosts Delano, gaining at least a share of the Wright County Conference title with a win, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.