Minnetonka worked through the heat on Monday, the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, all to prepare for second-ranked Edina. A Hornet team that handed them one of their two losses this season.
A 5-0 defeat; more goals allowed in a 40-minute span than the rest of the season combined.
Getting the rematch Oct. 3, there was no second-half letdown from the eighth-ranked Skippers, a 2-0 win in the regular season home finale.
Minnetonka scored twice off corner kicks off the foot of Chloe Loberg, moving into a first-place tie with Edina with 25 points. The Skippers are 8-2-1 in the Lake Conference.
The Hornets finish with Hopkins, while Minnetonka travels to St. Michael-Albertville at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
A wild start, the Skippers needing an Olivia Graupmann save early on, Minnetonka had two point-blank shots steered away, one by the Edina defense and another by the Hornets' Olivia Jamison. Starter Cassie Michel left the game with a head injury.
The save of the game came 20 minutes in, Edina's Maddie Dahlien getting by Graupmann, her shot at the open net somehow stopped on the goal line by Minnetonka captain Kayla Mahabadi as she crashed into the netting in the back of the goal.
Just minutes later it was Loberg on the corner with the go-ahead goal for the Skippers. She later added an assist on a second-half set play to Minnetonka leading scorer Lissa Mizutani on the header.
Minnetonka is 11-2-1 overall. The Skippers have allowed only a single goal, on a penalty kick, in the last six matches.
CHASKA 1, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 0
Chaska closed out the regular season with its fourth consecutive victory, a 1-0 decision over Bloomington Jefferson in the home finale Oct. 3.
The Hawks finished the Metro West Conference in second place for consecutive seasons, a 5-1 record.
Benilde-St. Margaret clinched sole possession of the title with a 4-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy.
Chaska (8-5-3) scored the game's only goal in the first half on a Sammie Ramboldt left-footed shot into the back of the net. Ramboldt netted four goals in the last four matches.
The Hawks are expected to receive the No. 6 seed in next week's Section 2AA Tournament. Eden Prairie or Shakopee could be quarterfinal opponents on Thursday, Oct. 10.
CHANHASSEN 1, ST. LOUIS PARK 0
Chanhassen notched win No. 2 in Metro West Conference play, taking down host St. Louis park 1-0 on Oct. 3.
The Storm, 2-3-1 in league play, tied Bloomington Jefferson for fourth place.
No other game information was available.
Chanhassen (3-8-2) enters the playoffs with a 3-2-2 record over the last seven matches.
The Storm, expected to receive the No. 7 seed, would travel to Minnetonka or Edina on Thursday, Oct. 10.
ORONO 2, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Orono clinched a share of the Wright County Conference, scoring twice in the second half to beat Holy Family Catholic Oct. 3.
Sadie Koltes netted the winner from Nora Chouanard with Ally Swenson adding a second goal in the 73rd minute.
Holy Family Catholic, given the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Section 2A Tournament, finished the regular season with a 9-7 record and 6-3 record in league play, tying New Prague for third place.
The Fire play the winner of Albert Lea and Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday, Oct. 10 in Victoria.