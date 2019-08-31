Chanhassen opened the 2019 schedule with losses to No. 4-ranked Edina and No. 10-ranked Lakeville North.
And then the defending state champions, Minnetonka, ranked No. 2 in the pre-season, came to town Aug. 30.
Brutal, schedule makers!
The early season tests proved to benefit to Chanhassen, which took the Skippers into overtime, the match tied at one.
Minnetonka, though, prevailed, an overtime goal to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Defensemen Emilia Johnson and Lissa Mizutani scored for the Skippers with Jelena Zbiljic adding an assist on the winner.
Chanhassen tied the game in the 38th minute, right before halftime, on Kennedy Beld's first varsity goal.
The second half belonged to Chanhassen goaltender Jess Maus, who made 12 saves in the match.
Minnetonka's winner came three minutes into the first of two five-minute extra sessions.
Olivia Graupmann, in her third season in goal for the Skippers, stopped three shots, surrendering her first goal in 250 minutes of play.
Minnetonka is at Hopkins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Chanhassen hosts Lakeville South at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.