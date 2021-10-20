Two pool records fell at Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Oct. 19 in Chanhassen's 98-64 win over Robbinsdale Cooper.
Avery Luedke swam 59.13 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke for the second record after earlier in the meet Alyssa Konz bettered her own six-dive score with 235.45 points.
Chanhassen had the three fastest times in all but one race, the 100 butterfly.
Luedke (1:57.42) and Zoe Thoma (2:00.33) went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle with Allie Isenburg and Ella Guthmueller taking the top spots in the 200 individual medley in 2:23.28 and 2:26.49.
Anna Schottler hit the wall ahead of teammate Kalina Fuglie 26.21 to 26.99 in the 50 freestyle.
Other winners for the Storm were Chloe Kauffman in the 100 butterfly (1:10.64), Jennifer Pierson in the 100 freestyle (55.16), Fuglie in the 500 freestyle (5:12.07), and Isenburg in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.93).
The last meet before sections comes Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Waconia.
CHASKA 99, NEW PRAGUE 82
A 10-point lead through the sixth event, a sweep of the top three positions in the 500 freestyle vaulted Chaska to a 99-82 victory at New Prague on Oct. 19.
The Hawks went ahead 99-57 through 10 events, swimming exhibition the final two races.
Courtney Rehbein (5:30.11), Eliza Prescher (5:35.81) and Addy Ross (5:43.13) were the three 500 swimmers for Chaska.
After taking the top two times in the 200 freestyle relay, Sophie Dahl (1:02.17), Gretta Hansen (1:03.58) and Elsie McCaghy (1:07.64) went 1-2-4 in the 100 backstroke to seal the team win.
Dahl and Rehbein, separated by 21 hundredths of a second, went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.09 and 2:03.30. Hansen had the second-fastest time in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.17.
Kiana Tardia claimed first place in the 100 freestyle (56.39) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.73) with Brynn Vangen scoring a narrow victory in diving with 202.35 points, a difference of eight-tenths of a point.
Chaska finishes off the dual season on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Olson Middle School against Bloomington Jefferson.
MOUND-WESTONKA/HOLY FAMILY
Swimming against rival Orono, Mound-Westonka/Holy Family came away with a team win, their sixth in seven dual meets, on Oct. 14.
In what’s become a familiar pattern, sophomore Catherine Dueck took the top spot in each of her individual events for the fifth time in as many weeks. Dueck’s 2:13:17 won the 200 individual medley, while teammates Annie Springer and Courtney French followed just behind in second and third.
MWHF also finished first through third in the 500 freestyle with Dueck (5:27:66) ahead of teammates Annemarie Johnson and French.
Jaylyn Storm also had a perfect evening of first-place finishes, claiming the 50 freestyle (25:49) with Kate Johnson finishing third, and the 100 freestyle with 1st and 3rd places from Storm (56.86) and Ellen Ries separated by just 11 hundredths of a second.
Kate Johnston led a sweep of the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.15 with Springer second in the 100 butterfly (1:03:48) and Ellen Ries first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.86).
It was a sweep of first-place finishes for MWHF in the three relay events -- 200 medley (1:54:45), 200 freestyle (1:42:75) and 400 freestyle (3:50:03).
Varsity diver Bailey Monette will see her name on the school record board after scoring 217.45 points, topping the previous Holy Family record as she earned a hard-fought third-place finish against the powerful Orono divers.