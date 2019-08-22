Nine of 12 players making their varsity debuts, Chanhassen pulled out a grueling 3-hour match in a 4-3 decision over host Belle Plaine on Aug. 22.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun clinched the win with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 decision at second doubles for the Storm.
Sam Von Rentzell (6-2, 6-7, 6-0) and Alaina Gerding (4-6, 6-4, 6-2) each won deciding third sets at three and four singles for Chanhassen.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas also scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory at third doubles. Miller was one of three seniors in the line-up along with Emma Oyen and Josie Hartman.
Natasha Gauerke won the first set at third singles for Chanhassen, falling 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
Chanhassen plays in a quadrangular at St. James Area High School at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Other participating teams are Hutchinson and Fairmont.
HOLY FAMILY 7, GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 0
Six of seven matches were won in two sets, a 7-0 Holy Family Catholic victory over host Glencoe-Silver Lake on Aug. 22.
Morgan Hausback and Julia Baskfield, a senior-seventh grader combination, rallied from a set down to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles for the Fire.
Ally Agerland (6-0, 6-1), Cecily Cronin (6-3, 6-1), Claire Haley (6-0, 6-1), and Aria McNeely (7-5, 6-0) were winners at first through fourth singles.
Of the 12 players to make the trip, only four were upperclassmen.
Holy Family Catholic plays in a tournament at Irondale High School (singles) and Totino-Grace (doubles) at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 6, NEW LIFE ACADEMY 1
A doubles sweep that included one game surrendered in three matches led Southwest Christian to a 6-1 win over New Life Academy on Aug. 20.
Top team Hannah and Greta Schwarz won in 12 straight games as did Josie Harris and Ava Thiewes at second doubles. Katie Woodward and Ya Schmidt were victorious 6-0, 6-1 in the third position.
Julia McIntosh (6-4, 6-1), Lily Schwen (6-3, 6-0) and Ella Schmidt (6-1, 6-1) scored team points between second and fourth singles for the Stars.
Lauren Jones, playing at No. 1 singles, won the first set in a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 loss to New Life's Bryna Eigenfeld.
Southwest Christian hosts Holy Angels at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.