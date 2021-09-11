Chanhassen isn't going to win a state championship. Sorry, that's probably going to the team directly north.
But what the Storm girls tennis team is doing is showcasing their talent, getting contributions up and down the line-up, in starting the 2021 season with nine straight wins.
Chanhassen is 4-0 in the Metro West Conference after defeating Bloomington Kennedy (5-2) and St. Louis Park (4-3) to end the week.
"Our strength lies in our depth and our doubles. We've had pretty much the same line-up all year with the exception of the St. James tourney where we did some shuffling due to three matches in one day and also Southwest Christian where Savannah (George) was gone," Chanhassen coach Jim Mason said.
Senior Natasha Gauerke and eighth grader Keagan Van Asten are a perfect 9-0 this season in the top doubles position.
George and Ellie Rathbun, both seniors, when playing together, are 7-0 at second doubles, while senior Peyton Tregembo and junior Lexy Kakacek are 7-1 in the third position.
Of the 12 players on the varsity roster, six are seniors, including Alaina Gerding at first singles (three wins) and Sam Von Rentzell at third singles. Von Rentzell's three-set win against her Prior Lake opponent sealed the dual win.
Von Rentzell is 7-1 at third singles, while sophomore Teagan Gauerke is 4-5 in the second position with freshman Aria McNeely tied for second on the team with eight wins at fourth singles.
Of the nine team wins, only two have come in a sweep, while three have been decided in 4-3 decisions. That was the case Sept. 10 against St. Louis Park, Chanhassen scoring victories in all three doubles matches and at fourth singles where McNeely led 5-1 in the first set when the Oriole player retired.
Natasha Gauerke and Van Asten (6-4, 7-5), George and Rathbun (6-2, 6-2) and Kakacek and Tregembo (6-0, 6-1) won in double for the Storm.
Von Rentzell took her match to three sets, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 defeat.
Chanhassen, with eight matches left, takes on Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in St. Louis Park. A bout with Chaska is scheduled for Sept. 21 as well.
HUTCHINSON 4, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3
Katelyn Krieflow moved up a spot in the line-up, winning at No. 2 singles in a 6-2, 6-2 win for Southwest Christian, which was defeated 4-3 at host Hutchinson Sept. 9.
Isabelle Buhain also won 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, a tie-breaker win of 8-6, at third singles for the Stars. Maria Steussi and Ainsley Phillips rallied from a set down for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory at first doubles.
MOUND-WESTONKA 6, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1
Holy Family Catholic, 2-4 overall, dropped the Wright County Conference match to Mound-Westonka by a 6-1 score. The Fire are 1-2 in league play.
No other match information was available.
Holy Family Catholic was set to play in a quadrangular in Princeton on Saturday, Sept. 11.
CHASKA vs BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON
No match information was available.