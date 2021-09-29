Second place on the line in the Metro West Conference, Chanhassen and Orono went long into the late afternoon, early evening, in a 4-3 Spartan decision on Sept. 28.
Savannah George and Ellie Rathbun at second doubles, and Lexy Kakacek and Peyton Tregembo in the third position, each scored three-set wins for the Storm.
Orono clinched the match with a three-set win at first doubles where Chanhassen seniors Natasha Gauerke and Sam Von Rentzell were paired.
Alaina Gerding won in straight sets at third singles for the Storm, which are 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the Metro West Conference with one remaining match against last place Robbinsdale Cooper on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 4:15 p.m. at home.
Chanhassen is also at Mound-Westonka at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
CHASKA 7, NEW PRAGUE 0
Chaska improved to 5-3 in the Metro West Conference, a 7-0 road sweep at New Prague on Sept. 28.
Ireland Altenburg won 6-1, 6-0, at first singles, with Maddie Margraf and Taylor Dorn also adding straight set wins in the second and third singles positions.
Kendall and McKenna Thom scored a first doubles win, while Regan Engeman and Mylie Brandt in the second position, and senior Kaitlin Wisdorf at third doubles were other Hawk winners.
Chaska's regular season finale is home versus Orono at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
HOLY FAMILY 4, ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG 3
Callie Lizek's come-from-behind three-set win at third singles was the deciding point in Holy Family Catholic's 4-3 road victory at Robbinsdale Armstrong Sept. 27.
Casey Cronin at second singles, and the doubles teams of Briar Charchenko and Claire Haley, and Sophie Zay and Tali Bellefy, were other team point winners for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic, 4-9 overall, begins section play on Oct. 7. The Fire will likely be seeded third or fourth in the six-team section with Providence Academy the team-to-beat.
MINNETONKA 7, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 0
Minnetonka concluded the regular season with a sweep, a 7-0 score over St. Michael-Albertville, and a perfect 17-0 on the season.
The top-ranked Skippers, the Lake Conference champions, earned 38 of 42 total possible points in league matches this season.
Minnetonka opens the Section 2AA tournament on Oct. 5.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
With the playoffs beginning Oct. 7, Southwest Christian prepared themselves with two tough matches, a 4-3 road win at Holy Angels, and a 6-1 loss to Section 5A top seed Providence Academy Sept. 27 and 28.
The Stars have a record of 4-10 into the post-season.
Yaya Schmidt won 6-4, 4-3 (retired) at fourth singles for the solo point against Providence Academy. Ava Boen and Issy Bergstrom fell in a third set tie-breaker, 10-7, after rallying to win the second set 6-4 at third doubles.
Ella Ringer won six games in the second set at first singles as well for the Stars.
Kaitlyn Krieflow (6-3, 6-1) and Schmidt (4-6, 6-2, 10-5) won at second and fourth singles for Southwest Christian against Holy Angels. A super tie-breaker third set was needed in five of the seven matches.
Boen and Bergstrom closed out a third doubles win with 10 straight points in the tie-breaker. Ainsley Phillips and Maria Steussi scored a 7-6, 3-6, 10-3, at first singles for the Stars.