Top-ranked Minnetonka, coming off a playoff opener in which they did not surrender a game against Waconia, allowed just three games in a second-round team 7-0 victory over Chanhassen on Oct. 7.
Sarah Shahbaz, Annika Elvestrom and Kate Feist won 6-0, 6-0, at first, second and fourth singles for the Skippers.
Sam Von Rentzell of Chanhassen took a game from Minnetonka's Meghan Jurgens in the first set at third doubles.
Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom at first doubles, and the third team of Arianna Piedrahita and Alexa Cummings also won in straight sets in 12 games.
Chanhassen's Ellie Rathbun and Savannah George took a game in each set versus Minnetonka's Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite in a 6-1, 6-1 decision.
Minnetonka plays in the Section 2AA final four at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The Skippers face South No. 2 seed St. Peter, while Eden Prairie and Prior Lake meet in the other semifinal. The championship is set for 11:30 a.m.
SECTION 5A: Holy Family Catholic 4, Belle Plaine 3
Holy Family Catholic won two matches in singles and doubles, scoring a 4-3 victory over Belle Plaine in the Section 5A quarterfinals on Oct. 7.
Emma Murphy and Casey Cronin won at first and second doubles for the Fire.
Briar Charchenko and Callie Lizak and Sophie Zay and Tali Bellefey at second and third doubles were point-winners for Holy Family Catholic as well.
The fourth-seeded Fire face top seed Providence Academy at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The championship follows at 11:30 a.m.
SECTION 5A: Sibley East 6, Southwest Christian 1
Ella Ringer won 6-1, 6-4, at first singles for Southwest Christian, two other matches going three sets, as No. 3 seed Sibley East defeated the Stars 6-1 in the first round of Section 5A play on Oct. 7.
Kiera Cameron and Biz Olimb rallied from a set down at second doubles, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 loss for the Stars.
Ava Boen and Issy Bergstrom also won a thrilling second set, a 7-3 tie-breaker win, in a 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 loss at third doubles.
Sibley East faces Le Sueur-Henderson in the semifinal round on Oct. 11 in St. Peter.