Minnetonka's Carson Herron played 4-under par over 36 holes, finishing second overall at The Preview at Edinburgh USA on April 30-May 1.
Herron had rounds of 67 and 73, trailing only Nate Stevens of Northfield (138).
Minnetonka, tied with Maple Grove through 18 holes, shot 604 over the two days, finishing one stroke back of the Crimson for the team title.
Ian Meyer (148) played his first round one-under par, while other low scores for the Skippers went to Hayden Kelly and Brock Reding (78) on Day One and Reding (79) and Logan Beniek (81) on Day Two.
Chaska was in the field as well, shooting 323 over the first 18 holes. Davis Johnson was 2-over par (75) on each day. Josh Esterley (83-79), Sam Donahue (84-80) and Garrett Pritchard (83-81) also provided top-four scores.
Sam Klovstad's opening round included a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth holes that measured 178 yards. He had a two-birdie second round, scoring 78 for the day.
GIRLS: Metro West Conference
Behind a medalist score of 34 over nine holes from Sammy Youngquist, Chaska won its second Metro West Conference event of the season on April 30 at Dwan Golf Club.
The Hawks shot 156 as a team, ahead of Bloomington Jefferson (167), Chanhassen (168), Benilde-St. Margaret (189), and St. Louis Park (190).
Nicole Reineke and Avery Nelson were third and sixth overall with rounds of 37 and 40 with Libby Marsnik's 45 capping the team score.
Chanhassen's Madi Hicks was second to Youngquist with a 36 followed by Claire Witcraft (43), Jamie Bimberg (44), and Brooke Stellmaker (45).