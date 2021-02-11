The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference named Des Moines Area Community College’s Greg Ryun the Athlete of the Week for Division I baseball (pitching) for the week of Feb. 1.
Ryun, a freshman from Victoria, pitched three scoreless innings as the DMACC baseball team dropped a 10-3 loss to third-ranked Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa.
In addition to holding NOCT scoreless in his three innings, Ryun struck out two batters and did not surrender a hit or a walk. He faced 10 batters in the three-inning stint.