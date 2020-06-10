The excitement that comes with a college commitment, Gunnar Broin was on cloud nine in his sophomore golf season in 2018. The Chanhassen native capped the high school season for Minnetonka placing 12th in state.
The best yet to come over the next two seasons.
Just weeks later, though, Broin was blindsided with disappointment, a coaching change at the University of Tennessee pulled his offer from the table.
After qualifying for the Minnesota State High School Golf Tournament three years in a row, shooting a four-over par 76 in the second round as an eighth grader, helping Minnetonka to a state championship, Broin lost in a play-off at sections in 2019.
Another moment of immense disappointment.
Both times Broin turned disappointment into celebration. First, a commitment to top-20 program Colorado State, and on June 9 in the Minnesota Senior Showcase at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Broin bested a field of 111 golfers, shooting a five-under par 67 to win his final prep tournament event.
"(2020) was supposed to be my revenge season. Being so close it drove me through my summer tournaments last year and through the winter," said Broin to Nick Hunter of Minnesota Golf. "I felt like I had to prove myself, and this was a perfect opportunity for me to do that today, and I felt like I made a statement, especially with (Mr. Minnesota Golf) getting cancelled. There’s a couple of guys that had a good chance at it -- I really wanted to not only be a finalist, but to win."
The Minnesota Senior Showcase brought together many of the top Class of 2020 golfers from around the state. An 18-hole event on what would have been Day One of the state tournament.
The 2020 spring prep season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Even though this wasn’t the state tournament, I was playing like it was," Broin told Hunter. "That was my mindset. I have a lot of memories on this course and know it well. My dad was telling me that I need to let it all hang out because it’s my last one and I was so glad I could perform."
After a birdie and bogey -- his only one of the round -- over the first three holes, Broin's stretch between the fifth and eighth holes were the difference in victory.
Birdies on No. 5 and 8 were trumped by an eagle on the par-five sixth hole. A 184-yard 8-iron landed five feet from the cup, a simple tap-in to help Broin make the turn at four-under par.
He added a birdie on the 11th hole, playing par the rest of the way into the clubhouse.
"This means a lot and hopefully proves to everyone that I was hungry and ready to take back a state title," Broin said to Hunter. "I really think Minnetonka as a team would’ve really had a good chance this year. I really wish we could see what would happen, but I guess we'll never know."
Chaska's Jack Johnson, headed to North Dakota State University in the fall, finished in the top 10 with a two-over par score of 74. Bogeys on three of the last four holes cost Johnson a top-five finish.
Chanhassen's Nic Kauffman moved up to 22nd place with two late birdies, finishing with a round of four-over par 76.
Chaska's Boede Guza, a Minnesota State University-Moorhead commit, was among birdie leaders in the event, a wild back-nine played five-over par, culminating in a round of five-over par 77.
Holy Family Catholic 2019 state team champion Blake Stedronsky, headed to the University of St. Thomas to play golf, was one-under par over the final nine holes after a rough start to tie for 27th place with a 77 as well.
Other local golfers included Minnetonka High School's David Morton (78), Tommy Beutz (80) and Walter Reding (85), and Chaska's Luke Donahue (91).
With his victory June 9, Broin earns a spot in the 2020 Boys High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst Village, North Carolina, Aug. 3-5.