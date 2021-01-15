Head Coach: Chris Lacy
Top returners: Junior Reese Norbie, 2019-20 state competitor on uneven bars, all-state (honorable mention), all-section, all-conference; senior Autumn Hepola, all-state (honorable mention), all-conference; senior Claire Guthmueller, all-state (honorable mention), all-conference.
Schedule highlights "The entire schedule is a highlight because we are excited to compete. We added a dual meet with New Prague (next year conference member). We are looking forward to our dual meet against Eden Prairie because so many of our athlete's train together during the off-season," Lacy said.
What excites you from the first week: "The energy and enthusiasm levels from the first few days have been amazing, and our skill levels are already improving! Unlike other sports, you can't train properly without access to a gymnastics gym and equipment, so our gymnasts have been looking forward to 'real training' for quite a while. During our break, we had the opportunity to reflect and be incredibly thankful for every minute that we can be together in our gym. #BetterTogether," Lacy said.