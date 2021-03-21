All that remained was one last vault for the Chaska/Chanhassen gymnastics season. A season in which the Storm Hawks made such gains, yet it seemed may not have a state qualifier.
Autumn Hepola seemed to be the last chance.
Just weeks removed from being allowed to fully compete in the vault competition after an early season injury, Hepola waited for the go-ahead after scoring 8.95 on her first attempt.
The pause was greater than usual. A nearby gymnast performing a floor routine where a tumbling mat could have disrupted Hepola's run.
We talked a lot this season about how she needs a solid five minutes to completely recover between vaults, so she is so thankful that the meet referee made her wait at least two minutes to do her second vault. That delay was a game changer for her," Chaska/Chanhassen head coach Chris Lacy said.
The Chaska senior's reaction upon sticking the landing told it all. An empathic wave of the arms to the judges. A meet-best score of 9.55 from one judge, an overall score of 9.425.
Hepola tied for second place with Kaitlyn Nguyen of Lakeville North.
"Thursday was the first time in her high school career that she flipped on both vaults. In every other meet, she either did only one vault or competed a lower start value for her second vault," Lacy said.
With Chaska/Chanhassen in the first session of Section 2AA with Prior Lake (136.750), Bloomington (128.800) and Waconia (121.675), finishing sixth overall with a team score of 131.750, Hepola had to wait to see if her score held up.
As did junior Reese Norbie, returning to competition on March 18 at Bloomington Jefferson High School for the first time since Feb. 9. Norbie, a state qualifier on uneven bars in 2020, had the afternoon session's top bars score of 8.750.
Norbie ended up in sixth place overall in her only event of the competition.
Lily Awes (8.55) and Anna Lacy (8.375) on vault, McKenna Thom (8.125) on bars, Hepola (8.6) and Lauren Wosje (8.25) on balance beam, and Thom (8.525) and Hepola (8.25) on floor exercise, were other top finishers for the Storm Hawks.
The meet was the final competition for four Chaska/Chanhassen seniors, six total in the class. That group includes Hepola, Wosje, Lexie McCoy, Brenna Johnson, Claire Guthmueller, and Gabby Krull.
"Six seniors! That is almost one-fourth of our team!" Coach Lacy said. "They have brought energy, leadership, experience, and dedication to our Storm Hawks family and have helped build the positive atmosphere we have in our gym. While it will be hard to replace them, they have shared their 'words of wisdom' with the younger gymnasts. Plus, they have already made plans to visit us next season."
The Class AA State Meet is Saturday, March 27, at Champlin Park High School.
The first session at 11:30 a.m. will feature gymnasts from sections 4, 5, 6, and 7. The second session at 6 p.m. has gymnasts from sections 1, 2, 3, and 8. Hepola will be in the third rotation of events for Section 2 gymnasts.
SECTION 6AA CHAMPIONSHIP
Elena Cantwell, the ultra-talented Minnetonka gymnast, is headed to the Class AA State Meet after posting a second-place all-around score of 36.7 at the Section 6AA Meet at Hopkins High School on March 20.
Cantwell was second overall on vault (9.4) and uneven bars (9.150), adding a fourth-place score of 8.85 on balance beam and a third-place score of 9.3 on floor exercise.
Minnetonka was fourth of eight teams with a score of 135.100. Wayzata was team champions with 141.725 points.
Gabby Donnangelo (8.625) on vault and floor exercise (8.625), and Naomi Daigle (8.2) on bars and beam (8.35) and floor exercise (8.8), were other top finishers for the Skippers.
The Class AA competition for Cantwell is 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Champlin Park High School.