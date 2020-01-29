Former teammates now opponents, Tuesday's meet between Chaska/Chanhassen and Eden Prairie was more like the past than the present.
Friendships are more important than the score.
Host Eden Prairie, new to Section 2AA this season, defeated the Storm Hawks 141.475-134.8 in the varsity competition.
Chaska/Chanhassen had two top-three finishes including a first-place score of 8.875 on beam from Claire Guthmueller. Reese Norbie added a third-place finish on bars with an 8.875.
The top score of the competition for the Storm Hawks came from Grace Blaschko with a 9.075 on vault.
Emma Fronius (8.725) on vault, Blaschko (8.425) on bars, Norbie (8.275) on beam, and Peyton Florek (8.75) on floor exercise had other top scores for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Fronius was the lone varsity all-arounder with a score of 32.525.
Chaska/Chanhassen remained unbeaten at 7-0 on the season in a 128.7-128 win. Aleah TeBrugge was an event winner on bars (8.45) with Brenna Johnson second on beam (8.3). Other top JV scores came from Abby Robinson (8.3) on vault and McKenna Thom (8.2) on bars.
The Storm Hawks host Breck School in the regular season finale at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.