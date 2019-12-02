There comes a time for most high school coaches where the responsibilities of running a program just becomes too great for one reason or another.
For Chris Lacy, head gymnastics coach at Chaska High School from 1994 to 2009, that time came with three daughters all then under the age of six. She needed to spend more time with her family.
Fast-forward 10 years and all three girls are quite independent, Lacy said. A personal wellness teacher at Chanhassen High School, Lacy returns to the leadership role replacing Rachel Wilczynski.
"When the coaching job was posted, it just seemed like the right timing, a 'now or never' feeling. This is an amazing opportunity to help this program build off of its past success and create an even more spectacular future. I cherish helping every gymnast learn skills that will help them become confident, independent, strong women," Lacy said.
Chaska/Chanhassen, a co-op high school program, will once again remain as one for the post-season. That depth is something Lacy sees as an exciting aspect for the season ahead.
"We have 27 gymnasts this season, so we we have an incredible amount of talent and even more potential. We have a great mix of veterans and rookies. Our theme this season is 'together' and that is what will lead us to success!" the coach said.
Chaska/Chanhassen opened the season Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Lakeville North. A venue that will host the Section 2AA Meet on Valentine's Day in February 2020.
Lacy said it is a "great opportunity to use their equipment and get a feel for their competition space." She loves the combination of dual meets and invitationals on the Storm Hawks' schedule.
Chaska/Chanhassen competes in invites at Prior Lake (Dec. 10), Gustavus Adolphus College (Jan. 11), Buffalo (Jan. 18), and Minnetonka (Jan. 25). In addition, the Storm Hawks are the defending Metro West Conference champions.
"We see something new everyday and the energy level in the gym is out of this world. We are all excited to see more complete routines and watch those routines look cleaner and more confident at each practice," Lacy said. "The other exciting part is the amount of support the gymnasts have for one another. There is constant cheering and encouragement in the gym."